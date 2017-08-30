Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Real About Her Romantic History: 'I've F----- Up So Many Relationships'

Gwyneth Paltrow has won acting’s highest honor and blazed a trail for female lifestyle entrepreneurs, but when it comes to mastering relationships, the star admits she still has room to grow.

Opening up on a recent episode of the Girlboss Radio with Sophia Amoruso podcast, Paltrow revealed, “I’ve f—– up so many relationships, so many.”

“I’m actually a pretty good friend, and a good sister and a daughter and a mother, but I’m at my potentially most vulnerable and f—– up in the romantic slice of the pie,” she said.

The Goop founder famously “consciously uncoupled” from husband Chris Martin in March 2014, later divorcing. The former couple share two children – Apple, 13, and Moses, 11, – and have remained friends. Paltrow is currently dating Brad Falchuk, with whom she first went public in April 2015.

“It’s taken me a lot of, a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship,” she admitted.

The 44-year-old said that she finds that having “relationships of quality” is crucial to being a “successful person.”

“So, if you don’t have a good relationship with your partner, your children, your best friends, then I think it’s very hard to claim success,” she said, noting, “It makes life feel full and rich and happy, like the quality of your relationships dictate so much how your life feels, so for me that’s the number one.”

In June, Paltrow revealed to The EDIT that though it seemed like her divorce from Martin was a “positive” experience, the entire process “was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

“I’ve had an extraordinary life, where things have happened in a huge way – huge success, huge joy, huge pain, huge loss,” she said. “And the reason I feel happy today is because I’ve milked the f—– out of every opportunity. I haven’t made one mistake that I haven’t used as a stepping stone to get somewhere else. I’m ruthless when it comes to using the hard things.”