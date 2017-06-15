As founder and now CEO of lifestyle brand website Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow has a lot on her plate — so much so that the 44-year-old Oscar winner is taking a bit of a break from acting.

“I’m still going to do a little bit here and there, but this really requires almost all of my time,” Paltrow admitted to Today anchor Matt Lauer on Thursday. “I’m in the office all day, every day. I have a pretty big team — we’re almost 85 people — so I kind of need to be at work.”

Looking back, Paltrow admitted that she never would have imagined her career would go in the direction it has.

“It’s just one of those things,” she admitted. “I was so lucky: I had an incredible acting career, but I had this deep passion to produce content and make great products and curate things. It sort of evolved slowly and had a long gestational period and now it’s like, a real business.”

As for Goop, Paltrow is laser-focused on growing the brand — recently launching a wellness line that includes a subscription vitamin service, and launching their first-ever wellness summit, “In Goop Health.”

And while she admits that her name has become synonymous with Goop, she’s not worried about how it affects her reputation as an actress.

“I think we’re kind of intrinsically linked,” she said. “I’m also the face of the brand in a lot of ways, though I’m always looking for ways to build the brand without my image. And we have an incredible group of people who all are building the brand. I’m so focused on building the business and I’m sort of less focused on the ‘Gwyneth Paltrow’ part.”

There is one other thing Paltrow is focusing on: raising daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11 (alongside consciously uncoupled ex Chris Martin). Though, at least when it comes to Apple, that’s been easier than she thought.

“I have to say, so far, Apple — she’s pretty great,” Paltrow said. “Sometimes she asks me to close her door. She’s like, ‘Can you close my door?’ And I’m like, ‘Wait, with me on the other side of the door?’ But other than that, it’s been pretty smooth so far.”

That doesn’t mean Paltrow thinks being a teenager doesn’t come with its challenges.

“I think being a 13 year old girl sucks no matter what century — no matter what time frame,” she said before assessing her own experience at that age. “It was brutal. That was a really hard year for me. I was really trying to grow into this awkward gawky body, which I think I half grew into. I had braces, and I decided it would be a great idea to shave the back of my head. I think it’s a time in one’s life where you’re trying on different personas and you’re trying to see what kind of a person you’re going to be. I think it’s just also painful.”

