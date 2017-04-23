Gwyneth Paltrow Hangs out with ‘Best Girls’ Demi Moore and Sara Foster at Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Gwyneth Paltrow commemorated her ladies’ night out in West Hollywood with a smiley friend photo on Saturday night.

“I went out on a Saturday night and lo and behold, some of my best girls had up and done the same #happy40thJM 💖💖💖,” the actress, 44, captioned her photo with pals including bespectacled Demi Moore, Sara Foster and birthday girl Jennifer Meyer, who the beauties were celebrating.

Dressed casually in black, Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux were also snapped entering the party along with Aniston’s Friends costar and longtime pal Courteney Cox.

After partying in Indio, California last weekend for Coachella — even throwing an Easter Sunday recovery brunch — Katy Perry was spotted arriving to the 40th birthday bash.

She was photographed separately from ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom, who also showed birthday love to Meyer.

Foster shared her own birthday wishes to Meyer in an Instagram photo including Kate Hudson.

Best friends take care of your kids when you are hungover, lie when someone asks if you have had plastic surgery, never call u out when severely altering a photo of yourself, defend your bad behavior ,buy you nice gifts, and come sit on your sofa when you have had a bad day. I hated high school but thank god every day for it bringing me you two! Happy birthday @jenmeyerjewelry @katehudson ❤️ A post shared by Sara Foster (@sarafoster) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

“I hated high school but thank god every day for it bringing me you two! Happy birthday @jenmeyerjewelry @katehudson ❤️,” the actress captioned the snuggly photo.