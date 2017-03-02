Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes ‘Handsome’ Boyfriend Brad Falchuk a Happy Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow gave a special shout-out to her boyfriend of nearly two years, Brad Falchuk.

The actress wished the American Horror Story co-creator a happy 46th birthday on Instagram Wednesday. “Happy birthday, handsome,” Paltrow, 44, captioned a selfie of her and Falchuk.

The couple went public with their romance back in April 2015 at Robert Downey Jr.’s 50th birthday bash. Before that, they had been linked for more than a year, but flew under the radar with their relationship.

Happy birthday, handsome A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

Though his birthday plans are unknown for this year, Falchuk celebrated the occasion with a romantic dinner.

In March 2016, the actress brought her boyfriend to her favorite tempura spot, Tempura Endo, in Beverly Hills, where they dined on several Kyoto-style tempura dishes, including tempura bowls.

“She booked a private table for a few friends to celebrate Brad’s birthday,” a source told PEOPLE. “It was just a small, casual celebration.”

The celebrations continued the next day when the duo grabbed dinner at Chinois On Main in Santa Monica.