13 Celebs Who've Opened Up About Life During & After Divorce
Get ready for candid confessions
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Updated
More
1 of 13
JAMES MCAVOY
After keeping a low profile since announcing his split from Anne-Marie Duff in May, James McAvoy is finally talking about his life post-divorce. "My life has changed massively,” the X-Men star revealed in an interview with Mr Porter. “At the same time, so much has stayed the same,” he added. As for details surrounding the split, the actor said he will continue to keep his personal life private. “One of the things that’s stayed the same is that I still don’t talk about my personal life, really,” he said.
2 of 13
MARY J. BLIGE
"The breaking point was when I kept asking over and over and over again for respect and to be respected," the singer shared amid her emotional divorce from estranged husband, Kendu Isaacs, during an interview on Good Morning America. "And it just seemed like I was beating a dead horse ... I just wasn't getting it back so if I can't get respect in the relationship, then I have to move on and save myself."
3 of 13
HILARY DUFF
"I think we handled it very consciously and with a lot of love, but marriage is sacred and marriage is not for everyone," the Younger actress revealed, opening up about her split from ex-husband Mike Comrie, whom she shares a son — 4-year-old Luca — with. "Marriage is work, marriage is really hard and everyone's like, 'Well are you going to get married again?' I'm like, 'I don't know.' "
4 of 13
MIRANDA KERR
Although the 33-year-old supermodel describes herself as a "naturally positive person," she told Elle Canada she had "never understood the depth of [depression] or the reality of that" before her split from ex-husband Orlando Bloom. "My mom used to call me a 'giggling Gert' because I was always laughing, even in my sleep," she recounted. "When Orlando and I separated, I actually fell into a really bad depression." Kerr would go on to conquer those feelings, which led to a lesson learned: "What I have found is that everything you need, all of the answers are deep inside of you," she said. "Sit with yourself, take a few breaths and get close to your spirit."
5 of 13
GWEN STEFANI
"All I wanted my whole life was to have babies, be married, like what my parents have," the No Doubt frontwoman spilled to Harper's Bazaar of her split from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. "Of course you go through the 'Why me?' and feel sorry for yourself," she said. "But then I was like, 'No, this happened to me already and I made something good out of it,' and that was Tragic Kingdom."
6 of 13
JENNIFER LOPEZ
Calling her divorce from Marc Anthony "the biggest disappointment of my life so far," the Shades of Blue actress told PEOPLE the breakup was "devastating and awful," but still served as a lesson of introspection. "I felt like at that time I had lost my way a little bit, of who I was in trying to make the marriage [work]," she said. "I had been married twice before and I didn't want this to be a failure ... I just put all my heart and soul into that and forgot who I was as an individual a little bit."
7 of 13
REESE WITHERSPOON
While the Oscar winner spent time grieving following her 2006 split from Ryan Phillippe, Witherspoon – who is now married to talent agent Jim Toth – doled out helpful advice for those going through a divorce, in a 2009 interview with ELLE. "[You have to] look at yourself and go, 'What part of this do I need to own? Which part of this is my responsibility?' " she said. "And that's the painful work that you have to go through to hopefully get some real life knowledge out of it."
8 of 13
MIRANDA LAMBERT
"If I ever were to get married again – which is completely not on my radar at all right now – I feel like it's not about it being a step in life," Lambert, who split from fellow country star Blake Shelton after four years of marriage, told Cosmopolitan. "It's not about a piece of paper or a diamond. It's the way you feel about somebody and the commitment in your heart."
9 of 13
DREW BARRYMORE
"There has been this really nice feeling of something very fluid and positive and the opposite of how I felt inside," Barrymore told Chelsea Handler on her talk show of receiving support from friends and fans following her recent split from Will Kopelman. "Everyone has just been so cool and chill and nice about everything that it quelled my own fears and demons about how we sort of have to go through things in life."
10 of 13
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
The reality star decided to take time out from her hectic work schedule to regroup after filing for divorce from Kris Humphries in 2011. "I cancelled everything," she said in an interview for The Drum. "I had a book tour, I had a fragrance launch, I had everything that you could possibly imagine and I just cancelled it all and I took time for me."
11 of 13
NICOLE KIDMAN
"I did a lot of reading and a lot of talking, I managed through about five or six years and then I stumbled into Keith [Urban]," Kidman said during the 2015 Women In the World Summit, opening up about her post-divorce life following her breakup from Tom Cruise.
12 of 13
GWYNETH PALTROW
"I think that it was very difficult for me that I couldn't do that and that I wasn't able to be married to the father of my children for the rest of my life," she reflected about "consciously uncoupling" from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. "It was very challenging for me in terms of having to reassess what that said about me, ideas that I had about that kind of failure."
13 of 13
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
"I miss what we had – things we got to do together are just memories. I like looking back and holding on to that stuff," she told Complex of her 2013 split from Lamar Odom, whom she wed in 2009. "I definitely miss it, and there's times I'll get so sentimental and so sad, but this had to happen for some reason. I'll figure it out over time, someone will give me that answer eventually."