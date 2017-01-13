MIRANDA KERR

Although the 33-year-old supermodel describes herself as a "naturally positive person," she told Elle Canada she had "never understood the depth of [depression] or the reality of that" before her split from ex-husband Orlando Bloom. "My mom used to call me a 'giggling Gert' because I was always laughing, even in my sleep," she recounted. "When Orlando and I separated, I actually fell into a really bad depression." Kerr would go on to conquer those feelings, which led to a lesson learned: "What I have found is that everything you need, all of the answers are deep inside of you," she said. "Sit with yourself, take a few breaths and get close to your spirit."