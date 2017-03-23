What’s It Like to Have Famous Parents? These 10 Stars Explain

KENDALL AND KYLIE JENNER

Not only do Kendall and Kylie have famous parents, they have famous everything: sisters, brothers, neices and nephews. "They got to live their teen years in a very different way than we did,” Kendall told PEOPLE in 2013, referring to her sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé, who didn't hit the spotlight until after their teenage years. “They lived it normally and then once they were already grown up, they went through what we're now going through.” She added, “They even say to us: ‘If I was in your position, I would not be able to handle it.'"