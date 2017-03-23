Celebrity
What’s It Like to Have Famous Parents? These 10 Stars Explain
Growing up in the limelight isn’t easy … but it also comes with certain perks
He's Back — Again! Shia LaBeouf and His Collaborators Move Their Trump Art Project Overseas
1 of 10
LILY-ROSE DEPP
The model daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis has had to be careful about her social media use since a very young age, Depp told LOVE magazine. “I first started using social media when I was 12 or something — not publicly, I had private accounts — but even since then people have been pretending to be me, and my brother," she said. "It’s so annoying. It’s super weird. I would be much less stressed out without social media. I am constantly afraid of getting hacked. It’s like being afraid of stepping on glass.”
2 of 10
DAKOTA JOHNSON
While many of her schoolmates also had famous parents growing up (her parents are actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith), the Fifty Shades actress told Interview in 2016 that she “never really identified with any of them.” She added, “I have one friend who I’m very close with, my friend Riley Keough, whose mother is Lisa Marie Presley. But other than that, I don’t have very many pals who are … I don’t know. I kind of stayed away from it all.”
3 of 10
KATE HUDSON
“Unfortunately or fortunately, our family is very open,” Hudson said on the TODAY of growing up with her famous parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell (who never married her mom, though she considers him her dad) and siblings Oliver Hudson, Wyatt Russell and Boston Russell: “There’s some things that we don’t necessarily want to know about each other, but everything is out on the table in our family.”
4 of 10
SCOTT EASTWOOD
Eastwood is one of director Clint Eastwood's seven kids from various relationships (his mom is former flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves), and he admits that his childhood was very, very "Hollywood": I was “dragged around to movie sets,” he recalls.
5 of 10
JACK QUAID
While it’s difficult for any child to experience their parents’ divorce, it was even harder for Quaid, whose famous parents Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid split in 1997. “It’s hard to ignore when you’re at a grocery story and you’re checking out and you look at [magazines], and there’s a photo of them with a little paper rip graphic between them,” he said. “It’s a hard deal.”
6 of 10
RUMER WILLIS
For the Dancing with the Stars alum, growing up in the public eye was especially challenging. The oldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, she found herself a target of nasty online comments about her looks and famous family. “It was really hard,” she says. “I would read that stuff and feel awful. I thought, ‘I don’t even get a chance?’"
7 of 10
RASHIDA JONES
Sometimes growing up with famous parents has some ... strange consequences. For example: Jones, the daughter of legendary musician Quincy Jones, was bit by Michael Jackson's chimpanzee, Bubbles, as a kid. “He also looked me dead in my eye. While he was biting me,” Jones said on Desus & Mero. “I was trying to punish him because he threw something at me. And I, like, hit him on the head and said, ‘No!’ because I had seen Michael trying to punish him before.”
8 of 10
NICOLE RICHIE
When your father is Lionel Richie, you grow up with some pretty famous people around the house, like Prince and Michael Jackson. At the time, Richie thought it was totally normal. "From what I remember it was pretty normal for me,” she told Huffington Post. “There were a lot of people around is what I do remember. There were people in and out of the house pretty you know much all the time, but now that I’m older and I’m in this business I get it.”
9 of 10
KAIA GERBER
If your mother is a wold-famous supermodel like Cindy Crawford, the benefits are numerous. The 15-year-old model told Teen Vogue that Crawford actually tweezes her eyebrows, and we could not be more jealous. "My mom does mine because I know I would go tweezer-crazy and wind up with no eyebrows at all,” she told the magazine. “I love the look of full brows that aren’t perfectly done — eyebrows on fleek, that’s the goal. My eyebrows are like Miley — they can’t be tamed, even with brow gel."
10 of 10
KENDALL AND KYLIE JENNER
Not only do Kendall and Kylie have famous parents, they have famous everything: sisters, brothers, neices and nephews. "They got to live their teen years in a very different way than we did,” Kendall told PEOPLE in 2013, referring to her sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé, who didn't hit the spotlight until after their teenage years. “They lived it normally and then once they were already grown up, they went through what we're now going through.” She added, “They even say to us: ‘If I was in your position, I would not be able to handle it.'"
