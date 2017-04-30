The Flash is off the market.
Grant Gustin is engaged to his longtime girlfriend LA Thoma.
The 27-year-old actor shared the news with a photo on his Instagram page on Saturday where Thoma shows off her ring as the duo, both smiling ear to ear, embrace on the beach (no caption necessary).
A friend also shared her excitement by posting a screenshot of herself video chatting with the couple as they celebrated the news with Thoma’s new accessory on full display.
“DOUBLE INSTA FOR LOVE!!!!!!!!” the pal captioned the photo. “My heart is exploding!!”
Gustin’s The Flash costars also poured in their love.
Candice Patton, who plays his love interest Iris West on the TV series, commented on their photo with, “Huge congrats!!” while Andy Mientus, who has also appeared on The Flash as Hartley Rathaway/Pied Piper, wrote, “DUDE!!!!! IS THAT WHAT I THINK IT IS?!??”
Melissa Benoist of Supergirl, who has worked with Gustin on Glee, The Flash and a Supergirl musical crossover special, added her congratulations as well. “YAYYY!!!!!” she commented.
Although Gustin and Thoma have kept their relationship quiet for the most part, they are no strangers to posting adorable photos of each other on social media.
“Best date for anything, ever,” Gustin captioned a recent photo of the duo being silly in the back of a car.
The couple have been dating a little over a year — Gustin shared an Instagram photo wishing his girlfriend a happy anniversary in January.