The Flash is off the market.

Grant Gustin is engaged to his longtime girlfriend LA Thoma.

The 27-year-old actor shared the news with a photo on his Instagram page on Saturday where Thoma shows off her ring as the duo, both smiling ear to ear, embrace on the beach (no caption necessary).

A friend also shared her excitement by posting a screenshot of herself video chatting with the couple as they celebrated the news with Thoma’s new accessory on full display.

“DOUBLE INSTA FOR LOVE!!!!!!!!” the pal captioned the photo. “My heart is exploding!!”

Gustin’s The Flash costars also poured in their love.

Candice Patton, who plays his love interest Iris West on the TV series, commented on their photo with, “Huge congrats!!” while Andy Mientus, who has also appeared on The Flash as Hartley Rathaway/Pied Piper, wrote, “DUDE!!!!! IS THAT WHAT I THINK IT IS?!??”

A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on Apr 29, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

DOUBLE INSTA FOR LOVE!!!!!!!! My heart is exploding!! ❤️💍❤️💍❤️💍❤️💍❤️💍 @lathoma3 @grantgust I LOVE LOVE. A post shared by leelarothenberg (@leelarothenberg) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Melissa Benoist of Supergirl, who has worked with Gustin on Glee, The Flash and a Supergirl musical crossover special, added her congratulations as well. “YAYYY!!!!!” she commented.

Although Gustin and Thoma have kept their relationship quiet for the most part, they are no strangers to posting adorable photos of each other on social media.

I got her this choker. ☺️😍 Best date for anything, ever. A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

A little happy 1 year anniversary, sad to see you go photo shoot this morning. A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on Jan 23, 2017 at 4:06pm PST

“Best date for anything, ever,” Gustin captioned a recent photo of the duo being silly in the back of a car.

The couple have been dating a little over a year — Gustin shared an Instagram photo wishing his girlfriend a happy anniversary in January.