Gossip Girl Alum Penn Badgley Is Married to Domino Kirke

Dan Humphrey is officially off the market!

Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley has married singer Domino Kirke — sister to Girls star Jemima Kirke and Mozart in the Jungle‘s Lola Kirke — in a small courthouse ceremony on Monday.

Lola shared a family snap from the courthouse on Instagram with the caption, “When someone gets married in a courthouse, it’s really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer. Here, I try a look simply called ‘Pants,’ as Cassius goes for ‘That Dude from #incubus’ and Jemima experiments with ‘Off to Therapy!’ Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you.”

Congrats to a couple beautiful people ❤ A post shared by Darren Will (@smileoutofhell) on Feb 27, 2017 at 11:06am PST

Love these lovebirds and their love. Congratulations babes. ✨💖✨ A post shared by Tina Vaden (@darthvadenz) on Feb 27, 2017 at 10:58am PST

Friends of the couple also took to Instagram to share a photo from their big day with one post saying, “Congrats to a couple beautiful people,” and the other, “Love these lovebirds and their love. Congratulations babes.”

After splitting from Zoe Kravitz, Badgley began dating Domino in 2014. Neither his nor Kirke’s reps responded immediately to PEOPLE’s request for comment.