WATCH: Goldie Hawn Calls Daughter Kate Hudson’s Former Flame Nick Jonas a ‘Very Nice Guy’

Before Kate Hudson made her relationship with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa official, she was romantically linked to Nick Jonas. And it turns out, Hudson’s mom,

And it turns out, Hudson’s mom, Goldie Hawn, was a fan of the former Jo Bro!

On Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Snatched star, 71, was asked by a caller to share her thoughts about her daughter’s former flame.

“Let me tell you something, as long as the kids are having fun I don’t care, he’s a very nice guy, he’s a good person,” Hawn said of 24-year-old Jonas.

The mother of four also added that she would’ve loved to make dinner for the singer if the pair’s romance “lasted long enough.”

FROM PEN: Goldie Hawn Reveals the Secrets of Her 34-Year Love with Kurt Russell

Hudson, 38, and Jonas were spotted on a January 2016 getaway to a California ski resort and even enjoyed a romantic candlelit dinner in Los Angeles ahead of Valentine’s Day 2016.

In October 2015, a source previously told PEOPLE that their romance was “just a fling.” Then in February, a separate insider echoed similar details, telling PEOPLE: “[Hudson and Jonas] stopped talking for a little bit just because they were sort of in different mindsets, but that happened for only a few weeks.”

Meanwhile, fast forward to the present, Hudson and current boyfriend Fujikawa made their red carpet debut on Wednesday at the Hollywood premiere of Snatched, where they were joined by Hawn and longtime love Kurt Russell.

Romance rumors first started after Hudson and Fujikawa were spotted kissing during an L.A. lunch date in March. Since then, they’ve been inseparable. They took their budding romance to New York City on March 25, where they had a night out in Tribeca. In late April, Fujikawa also celebrated Hudson’s birthday with her famous pals, including actor Robert Pattinson.

“Kate’s enjoying herself. At this point, it’s not serious,” a source told PEOPLE about the new romance.

Snatched hits theaters May 12.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.