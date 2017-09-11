Going Strong! Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Snuggle at the U.S. Open Final

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are fans of tennis — and, clearly, of each other.

The actress and the Walking Dead star, who went public with their romance earlier this year, got cozy as they watched the men’s tennis singles final at the U.S. Open on Sunday. Kruger, 41, and Reedus, 48, snuggled in the crisp New York City temperatures as they watched Rafael Nadal beat Kevin Anderson for his third U.S. Open title.

Kruger and Reedus were seen sharing a kiss during the match and chatting closely as they cheered.

#Sky. Thanks toronto film festival 🌻 A post shared by norman reedus (@bigbaldhead) on Sep 17, 2015 at 9:24am PDT

The two met while filming the 2015 movie Sky, in which Kruger’s character embarks on a journey of self-discovery after leaving her husband and hooking up with Reedus’ character. “I didn’t know [Reedus] before the film,” Kruger told PEOPLE at the time. “We share a lot of intimate scenes. I was really nervous about meeting him and not being able to have a drink with him, or talk with him.”

Kruger, who split from longtime boyfriend Joshua Jackson in June 2016, was spotted with Reedus after and out of town trip over Valentine’s Day this year. They later made their relationship public in March, strolling through New York City together.