Glenn Close, 70, and Her Lookalike Actress Daughter, 29, Promote Their New Film Together in Spain

On Saturday, Glenn Close and her lookalike daughter Annie Starke attended an an event at the San Sebastián International Film Festival in Spain in support of their new film together The Wife — and Close couldn’t look prouder.

Wearing a black turtleneck with matching blazer and pants, Close, 70, looked as sophisticated as she smiled at her daughter during a photocall.

Starke, 29, wore a very similar outfit to her mother, swapping out a floral print shirt for her mother’s black one.

In The Wife — based on Meg Wolitzer’s 2003 novel of the same name — Close plays an author who upon traveling to Sweden to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature decides to re-evaluate her life, according to Entertainment Weekly. In the movie, Starke plays a younger version of her mother.

This collaboration doesn’t mark the first film the mother-daughter duo has acted in together.

In 2011, Starke had a small part as a waitress in Albert Nobbs, for which Close received an Oscar nomination.

They are also both starring in the upcoming Owen Wilson and Ed Helms film Father Figures, with Starke playing the younger version of her mother’s character.

In 2007 when Starke was 19, Close talked about how proud she was of her daughter— and how whenever she has to prepare to shoot a crying scene in a movie, she thinks back to when she sent Clarke off to college.

“It was a big deal. I did cry when I left her. Meanwhile, she was thrilled! Annie was just so ready,” Close told Good Housekeeping at the time. “I’ve always thought it was a really good sign to have an independent, strong child wo wasn’t afraid to venture out from home.”

“I’m my child’s custodian. I don’t expect her to be like me. I just want her to be safe, to have good values , and to be able to eventually find work that’s fulfilling.”

The Wife is expected to be released in 2018.