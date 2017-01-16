Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Cuddle Up at Boston Park Following Patriots Win

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady prove that snuggling is the best way to ward off winter chill.

The retired model and her quarterback husband were spotted for the first time together in months, appearing very much in love while watching a hockey game at a Boston park over the weekend.

Brady, 39, whose team took home a victory on Saturday night, kept a tight squeeze on his wife while wearing a fur-trimmed Canada Goose parka and a black cap. Bündchen, 36, opted for a green jacket and a chunky wool knit cap and scarf.

When the New England Patriots are in the offseason, Bündchen says she and her quarterback hubby, who is currently seeking his fourth Super Bowl championship, regularly work out together.

“We love it,” the mother of three has said about couple sweat sessions. “When he’s not in the season, that’s one of our favorite things to do together!”

Though it’s not all intense couple workouts for the super-fit pair, who adhere to a strict diet even on vacation.

Bündchen has shared a casual snap of the couple playing football in the yard, captioning, “Don’t worry guys. “I will keep him ready. #Brady’scamp #IwillwhatIwant Não se preocupem. Ele vai estar preparado.”