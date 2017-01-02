Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Her Singing and Guitar-Playing Skills During Picture-Perfect Sunset

Obrigada @AnaVilelaoficial por ter criado uma música tão verdadeira. A letra é tão inspiradora que até me arrisquei a cantar #trembala #mandandoamor☀🙏🏼❤Thank you @AnaVilelaoficial for such a truthful song.The lyrics are so inspiring that I decided to take a risk and play it. #sendinglove Lyrics: It's not about having all of the people in the world for you It's about knowing that somewhere someone is looking after you It's singing and being able to hear more than your own voice It's about dancing in the rain of life that's falling on us. It is knowing to feel the infinity in a universe so big and so beautiful It's knowing to dream And so make it worth every verse, of that beautiful poem about believing It's not about getting on top of the world, knowing that you won It's about the climb and feeling that the way just made you strong It's being shelter and also home for other hearts And this way have friends with you in all of the situations We can't have everything What would be the fun in this world if it was like that That's why I rather have the smiles, and the gifts that life brought closer to me It's not about everything that your money is able to buy But all of the moments and smile that we get to share all around Not about running against the time to always have more Because when you least expect, your life ran out of time Just hold your son in your arms smile and hold tight your parents while they are here Cause life is a Bullet train , and we are only passengers waiting to leave
Leave it to Gisele Bündchen to kick off 2017 in the most idyllic setting ever.
The supermodel took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of herself singing and strumming the guitar during a stunning sunset — and it’s about as picture-perfect as you can imagine.
“Thank you @AnaVilelaoficial for such a truthful song,” the Brazilian-born star gushed in her caption, which she wrote in both English and Portuguese. “The lyrics are so inspiring that I decided to take a risk and play it. #sendinglove.”
Bündchen, 36, went on to sing the song Trem-Bala by artist Ana Vilela in Portuguese, wearing a white cover-up and a yellow flower in her hair as the sun twinkled behind her, reflecting on the pool overlooking the ocean.
The mother of three also included the English translation of the lyrics to the song for her followers.
And that’s actually not the first time the model has shown off her musical tendencies: She’s sung in commercials for H&M in the past and sang/played the guitar in two videos for Chanel fragrances last year.
Bündchen, who is married to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, also shared an inspiring message for her followers about heading into the new year.
Let's let go of what no longer serves us and embrace with an open heart all the experiences that life will bring us in this New Year, co-creating the beautiful world we wan to live in. #happynewyear #love #peace #joy #compassion #positivitiy #consciousness ✨🙏💫❤️Vamos deixar de lado o que já não nos serve e de coração aberto abraçar todas as experiências que a vida nos trará neste Ano Novo, construindo o belo mundo em que queremos viver. #felizanonovo #amor #alegria #compaixão #positividade #consciência
