Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Her Singing and Guitar-Playing Skills During Picture-Perfect Sunset

Leave it to Gisele Bündchen to kick off 2017 in the most idyllic setting ever.

The supermodel took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of herself singing and strumming the guitar during a stunning sunset — and it’s about as picture-perfect as you can imagine.

“Thank you @AnaVilelaoficial for such a truthful song,” the Brazilian-born star gushed in her caption, which she wrote in both English and Portuguese. “The lyrics are so inspiring that I decided to take a risk and play it. #sendinglove.”

Bündchen, 36, went on to sing the song Trem-Bala by artist Ana Vilela in Portuguese, wearing a white cover-up and a yellow flower in her hair as the sun twinkled behind her, reflecting on the pool overlooking the ocean.

The mother of three also included the English translation of the lyrics to the song for her followers.

And that’s actually not the first time the model has shown off her musical tendencies: She’s sung in commercials for H&M in the past and sang/played the guitar in two videos for Chanel fragrances last year.

Bündchen, who is married to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, also shared an inspiring message for her followers about heading into the new year.

“Let’s let go of what no longer serves us and embrace with an open heart all the experiences that life will bring us in this New Year, co-creating the beautiful world we wan to live in,” she captioned a picture of herself leaping across a beach. “#happynewyear #love #peace #joy #compassion #positivity #consciousness.”