Andrew Rannells Opens Up About Lena Dunham's Harsh Critics: 'It Feels So Unjustified'

Almost a month has passed since Girls aired its final episode, and the cast is still getting used to life without the beloved HBO show.

“I do miss it,” star Andrew Rannells told PEOPLE Now. “I mean, I’ve been lucky … with the press for the final season coming out, we all got to come together and see each other quite a bit. And I see Lena [Dunham] and Allison [Williams], especially — I see them socially quite a bit.”

“So it’s nice, but it is hard,” said Rannels, 38, of parting ways with the show after six seasons. “This would’ve been the time that we would have started filming [the next season], so it feels a little weird to not be doing it after six years.”

Rannells also opened up about his relationship with his close friend Dunham, 30, whom he has openly defended against harsh critics in the past.

“We have open conversations about all of that — look, she is a real groundbreaking creative talent,” Rannells told PEOPLE Now. “And that’s always going to be very divisive, people are going to have opinions about it. But it always surprises me the fervor with which people come at her sometimes. It feels so unjustified.”

Rannells, who played Dunham’s character Hannah Horvath’s gay best friend Elijah on the series, previously fought back against the actress’ haters and body shamers during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in February.

“She does take a lot of flack, and I’m not exactly sure why that is,” he told host Andy Cohen. “She never set out to say that she was supposed to represent every young woman in America, she was just representing this character that she created — so I’m confused about a lot of the criticism.”

“If I’m going to be honest, I’m mostly confused by other women who criticize her physical appearance,” he continued. “I get very defensive about that on her behalf. She has such grace and such a great sense of humor about all of that, that she sort of lets it all roll [off her back], but I get defensive about it. Like, how can you possibly be critical of that?!”