‘Real Love’: Gina Rodriguez Celebrates 6 Months with Boyfriend Joe LoCicero

Gina Rodriguez is in love!

To celebrate six months of dating her boyfriend, fellow actor Joe LoCicero, the Jane the Virgin actress posted an adorable photo of the couple to Twitter — and it’s giving us all the feels!

“6 months with my bubs,” Rodriguez, 32, tweeted Tuesday along with the picture, which showcases the couple on the SAG Awards red carpet looking into one another’s eyes and smiling with their tongues out.

In addition, she added a heart-eyed emoji and the hashtag “RealLove.”

Throughout the couple’s six-month relationship, the two have documented their journey of love for one another on social media.

In December, Rodriguez celebrated their first Christmas together with a post on Instagram: “Our first Christmas together and your love has been the greatest gift.” And a month later, she brought him to the SAG Awards as her date.

Our first Christmas together and your love has been the greatest gift. A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:50pm PST

Sag Awards, 2017. ❤️ A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

In honor of Valentine’s Day, she posted a sweet picture of the two on social media with the caption, “I have known love but never have I known a love like this. You make my heart smile. #RealLove.”

LoCicero has also documented their romantic journey on his Instagram account, including a smiling picture from their trip to Thailand, the SAG Awards red carpet and Valentine’s Day.

Happiness appears in Thailand after a week of fever poops @doug_rothwell @mike_swick @hereisgina A post shared by Joe LoCicero (@joe_locicero) on Dec 13, 2016 at 7:28am PST

Smile A post shared by Joe LoCicero (@joe_locicero) on Feb 11, 2017 at 8:56pm PST

#MyValentine A post shared by Joe LoCicero (@joe_locicero) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

Jane the Virgin airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on CW.