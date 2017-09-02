Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Celebrate Eid al-Adha with Their Moms

Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik appeared to have celebrated the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha on Thursday and Friday with two very special ladies by their side.

The couple, who first started dating in late 2015, were joined by Gigi’s mom Yolanda Hadid and Zayn’s mom Trisha Malik — all posing together for a sweet smiling snap that both proud mothers later shared to Instagram.

“Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating….” Yolanda captioned the shot, using the phrase of “blessed celebration” often associate with Eid al-Adha (the holiest of Muslim holidays) and adding a heart emoji.

Trisha had a similar message in her caption, adding the hashtag “#BlessedDay.”

Gigi’s father, Mohamed Hadid, also wished “health joy and God’s blessings to all” on social media. He was born in Palestine and immigrated to the United States with his parents when he was 14.

This isn’t the first time Gigi has helped wish her fellow Muslims a “Eid Mubarak.”

In June she shared a photo of her Arab roots on Twitter to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a holiday marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The shot showed Gigi, 22, as a young child — smiling with her family members, who are all dressed in traditional clothing.

Meanwhile, Gigi and Zayn continue to have close relationships with their family.

On Wednesday, Yolanda posted a photo of the couple embracing to her Instagram page, captioning it, “Summer Loving……. #Family.” Trisha has shared shots of her son and his girlfriend too, and even gave Yolanda a shot-out recently on the publication of her “gorgeous” new book Believe Me — adding that she “can’t wait to read it.”

In an interview with the Evening Standard in June, Zayn opened up about growing up in the Islamic faith as the son of a British Pakistani man.

“I take a great sense of pride — and responsibility — in knowing that I am the first of my kind, from my background,” he told the outlet. “I’m not currently practicing but I was raised in the Islamic faith, so it will always be with me, and I identify a lot with the culture. But I’m just me. I don’t want to be defined by my religion or my cultural background.”