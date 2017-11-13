Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Celebrate Second Anniversary with a Smooch

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are toasting to two years of relationship bliss.

The 22-year-old model shared a glimpse of the couple’s anniversary celebration on her Instagram story, Sunday night. Hadid posted a Boomerang video of the duo kissing as she held tight to a drink adorned with a strawberry.

“2 yrs w my favorite human,” Hadid wrote across the video.

The singer and the model started dating in late 2015 and have been inseparable ever since.

In an interview with the Evening Standard earlier this year, Malik, 24, admitted that dating someone who is accustomed to fame like Hadid — whose mom once starred on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — “definitely” makes romance in the spotlight easier.

“But,” he added, “I can understand how it can look, that you’ve got these two people in a ‘power couple.’ That’s not something I want to be a part of. I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me.”

Malik continued, “When we come home, we don’t really talk about that s—. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh.”

Even though both Malik and Hadid have busy schedules, they always make seeing each other a priority.

“It’s actually not that hard for us [to line up schedules],” Malik told Billboard in an interview — before revealing the reason it’s so easy is because Hadid is in charge of the calendar. “It helps that she’s really organized. Thank God! Because I’m really not, so she helps organize my schedule around seeing her!”

Of course it probably also helps that the couple “pretty much live together,” splitting time between his homes in Los Angeles and London, and Hadid’s apartment in New York City.

The heartthrob, who made headlines for leaving the successful boy band One Direction in 2015, also revealed that his girlfriend is one of the few people who gets to hear his music while it’s still being written.

“She’s in the studio quite a lot,” Malik said, adding that “She likes to cook for me and stuff — when I’m here late, she’ll come down and bring me food. She’s cool.”