Georgia Engel Remembers ‘Cheerful and Kind’ Mary Tyler Moore: ‘She Was So Generous’

Georgia Engel is mourning the loss of her former costar and good friend Mary Tyler Moore.

“Mary was so wonderful and so full of love,” the actress, 68, tells PEOPLE. “The whole country feels like they lost their dear friend – not just her pals from [The Mary Tyler Moore Show]. I can’t tell you how many emails I’ve gotten from friends that didn’t know her but that take it as a personal loss because they grew up with her. She let it be known that it was alright to be a certain age and not be married, to be a certain age and not have a date on Saturday night. She made it okay to have the joy of throwing yourself into your work.”

Moore, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 80, starred opposite Engel on the Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1972-77, when the show ended.

“Her generosity was so huge,” says Engel. “I learned a wonderful work ethic from her. I noticed she was always the first one there and the last one to leave work. She was so generous.”

Engel recalls a special moment in time when Moore showcased just how generous she really was.

“When I first came on the show, I noticed every day — this was my first television show ever — everybody, every day would talk about the shows that were on,” she says. “They’d be giving their opinions about this and that. One day, Mary said, ‘What do you think, Georgia?’ I said, ‘I don’t have a TV.’ I was just starting out. I was much younger than everybody else. I was in a little furnished apartment off of Hollywood Blvd.”

She adds: “One day, I got a knock at my door and these two big men had a big box and they just pushed right into my apartment. I panicked and said, ‘No, I didn’t order anything.’ They said they were told to put this up for me. They opened the box and there was a card attached to it and it was from Mary and Grant (they were married at the time) and it said, ‘So you can watch yourself on television.’ ”

Though the two friends eventually moved on to separate projects, Engel and Moore kept in touch throughout the years.

“Even after our show ended, she included us whenever she could,” says Engel. “She was always so cheerful, intelligent, generous, kind and funny.”