It’s official! George Clooney “embodies Hollywood glamour.”

Praised on Thursday as “the most charismatic actor of his generation,” the actor-director will receive a career award at this year’s César ceremony in France, the organization behind the awards announced in a statement.



Clooney is expected to attend the 42nd annual ceremony to be held in Paris at the Salle Pleyel on Feb. 24. Organizers have also previously announced that French film legend Jean Paul Belmondo would receive a Lifetime Tribute on the same evening.

The César Awards is an annual ceremony recognizing the top achievements in the French film industry and is comparable to the American Oscars.

Last year’s honorary César — an award named after the French sculptor who designed it — went to Michael Douglas. Past honorees have included Scarlett Johansson, Sean Penn, Johnny Depp and Sylvester Stallone.

The French ceremony came under fire late last month after it named controversial director Roman Polanski as president. After an online petition to boycott the event garnered 60,000 signatures, Polanski decided not to accept the invitation.