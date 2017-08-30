11 Reasons Amal Is George Clooney's Soulmate (in His Own Words)

She's beautiful and brilliant, so is it any wonder that George decided early on that he wanted to marry the human rights lawyer? "I knew fairly quickly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with Amal," he told Charlie Rose in May. She, however, took a little more time deciding: "We had never talked about it so there wasn't like a 'Hey, maybe we should get married.' Literally, I dropped it on her … and she just kept saying, 'Oh my God,' and 'Wow!' " he said. "We just sat there and finally I said, 'Listen, I'm 52 and I've been on my knee now for about 28 minutes, so I gotta get an answer out of this or I'm going to throw a hip out. I might not be able to stand back up!' "