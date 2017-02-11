Guys’ Night Out! Dad-to-Be George Clooney Steps Out with Goes to Dinner with Friend Rande Gerber

With his wife Amal expecting twins, George Clooney will likely soon have his evenings consumed with changing diapers and tearful tots. So it’s no surprise that the first-time dad-to-be is enjoying a little guys’ night out when he can.

The 55-year-old Oscar winner was spotted on Friday night leaving the famed Hollywood hotspot Craig’s restaurant where he grabbed dinner with longtime friend Rande Gerber.

His night out comes as the Clooneys have started nesting in their recently renovated English mansion west of London, where they spent the holidays and were spotted taking a stroll down the bank of the River Thames in mid-January.

“[We’re] really excited – I love it,” George told Good Morning Britain about the home in 2015. “We’re going to have a great time. There’s a great old pub and there’s a great restaurant, The French Horn, there, and it’s a really beautiful, fun place to be. I’m really excited.”

His mother-in-law was spotted not too far from there a few days before news broke of the twins — shopping at a second-hand book store in the London district of Shoreditch.

A source told PEOPLE Baria Alamuddin, a broadcast journalist, bought several vintage children’s books at the shop — including old Ladybird and Enid Blyton books.

Meanwhile, if there’s any question whether George will be a good dad, close friend and wedding guest Matt Damon has put those fears to rest.

“Those kids are really lucky,” Damon, 46, gushed to Today‘s Natalie Morales in an interview that aired on Friday. “She’s spectacular … He’ll be great. He’s so smart, he’s so loving. He’s going to be great.”