George Clooney Asked About Being Next President After Trump: ‘Oh, That Sounds Like Fun’

George Clooney has previously said he has no plans to run for office, but maybe the election of Donald Trump as president has changed Clooney’s mind.

Speaking at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday after the debut of his new film, Suburbicon, Clooney was asked if he wanted to run for president in the future. “Would I like to be the next president? Oh, that sounds like fun,” Clooney joked in response (via The Daily Beast). “Can I just say that I’d like anybody to be the next president of the United States. Right away, please.”

Back in 2015, Clooney previously threw cold water on the notion he’d become a politician. “I’ve been asked that for almost 20 years now and the answer is just no. Who would ever want to live like that?” he said at the time, during a press conference for the 2015 film Our Brand Is Crisis, which he produced. “I’m friends with a lot of those guys and I just think it’s hell.”

He added, “I commend people who go into public service because it’s such a horrible way to get elected, it’s such a horrible time while you’re in office. It’s more polarized now probably, arguably, since the Civil War in many ways and I think people will argue over things they believed in six or eight years ago because it’s not their guy saying it.”

Since Trump announced his presidential candidacy in 2015, Clooney has been an outspoken critic — including slamming Trump this week as “incapable” of holding office.

“It becomes increasingly clear how in over his head and incapable this man is of being president of the United States,” Clooney said. “The good news is that our other institutions — meaning press, finally, and judges and senators — have proven that the country works. There is a check and balance.”

