George and Amal Clooney Return to Los Angeles After Spending Time Abroad

It seems the rest of the world has nothing on some California sunshine!

George and Amal Clooney touched down in Los Angeles on Friday after recent trips to Switzerland and England.

The duo looked stylish together as the 38-year-old human rights lawyer wore a gray sweater with a heavy coat, while the 55-year-old Oscar winner looked casual in jeans and a collared shirt.

The couple kept pretty busy schedules while overseas. Last week, they attended the Women of Impact Dinner hosted by publisher Tina Brown in Davos, Switzerland, where Amal was one of the honored guests.

Earlier this month, they both stepped out in London for the screening of the Netflix documentary, The White Helmets, at a reception hosted by The Clooney Foundation for Justice.

George and Amal were spotted in early January taking a romantic stroll near their mansion in Sonning, England, along the riverbank.

The couple has been in the process of renovating the historic mansion they bought shortly after their September 2014 wedding.

“[We’re] really excited – I love it,” George told Good Morning Britain about the home in 2015. “We’re going to have a great time. There’s a great old pub and there’s a great restaurant, The French Horn, there, and it’s a really beautiful, fun place to be. I’m really excited.”