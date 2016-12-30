General Hospital Star Barbara Tarbuck Dies at 74

Barbara Tarbuck, best known for playing Lady Jane Jacks on General Hospital for over 14 years, has died. She was 74.

The longtime actress died of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease on Monday at her Los Angeles home, her daughter, producer Jennifer Lane Connolly, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tarbuck began acting at the age of 9, where she performed as a regular on the children’s series Storyland, which aired on the AM Radio Station WWJ in Detroit, Michigan. She recently appeared on the FX hit series American Horror Story: Asylum for five episodes during the second season, playing Jessica Lange‘s Mother Superior Claudia.

Her other television show credits include, The Waltons, Dallas, Police Squad!, M*A*S*H, Cagney & Lacey, The Golden Girls, Judging Amy, Star Trek: Enterprise, NYPD Blue, Nip/Tuck, Glee and many more.

Tarbuck is survived by her daughter Connolly, son-in-law Samuel Chawinga and two grandsons: Cianan and Cuinn Chawinga.