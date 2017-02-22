Gayle King Reveals She Unknowingly Dated a Man Who Was Married

Gayle King is now adding to the list of questions that she has to ask while out on a first date.

On Tuesday’s episode of Harry, the CBS This Morning host revealed to Harry Connick Jr. that she unknowingly dated a man who was married for a brief stint of time.

“I went on a date recently. I’ve been out with somebody maybe three or four times and now I feel I have another dating question to add to my repertoire, in addition to, ‘Do you think O.J. Simpson is guilty?’ which is one of my dating questions,” King, 62, told Connick Jr., 49, on the talk show.

“It never occurred to me if somebody asked you out and you’ve been out on a couple of dates — they’re not wearing a wedding ring — it never occurs to me to say, ‘Are you married?’ It really didn’t,” King continued.

“So I’m at dinner with this guy and he’s talking and then he said something about ‘my wife’ and I go, ‘Wait, wait, wait, wait, your wife? You have a wife?’ He goes, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Does she know you’re here?’ He said, ‘But, we’re separated.’ I said, ‘Oh you’re getting a divorce.’ He goes, ‘No, we’re separated. We live in the same house, it hasn’t been good for a long time,’ ” said King. “And I was like, ‘Check please! I know that story.’ ”

In July of last year, the morning show anchor discussed her previous marriage with Vanity Fair, and detailed the moment she caught her ex-husband, William Bumpus, with another woman.

“I’m not a huge fan of the woman I caught naked with my now ex-husband on June 24, 1990, at 9:16 P.M. — but I don’t remember the details,” King told the publication.

King divorced Bumpus, a prosecutor in Connecticut, in 1993 after 11 years of marriage. The two share two adult children, daughter Kirby and son Will.

While King has said little about the split over the years, she reportedly discussed her ex with Will Smith while hosting him as a guest on her radio show back in 2006.

“I was married to a cheater,” King reportedly told Smith. “I went to marital counseling. I have been divorced since 1993, so I’m all healed and everything. I have worked it out. I’m not bitter. I’m OK. I’m really OK.”

Harry airs weekdays (check local listings).