Garry Shandling Died of Blood Clot and Had Opiates in His System, Coroner Report Reveals

Garry Shandling‘s cause of death has been revealed. The late comedian died of from pulmonary thrombosis, a blood clot that traveled from his leg into his lungs, according to an autopsy report.

The 66-year-old’s autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE, states the star of The Larry Sanders Show had a combination of drugs in his system at the time of his March death, including Xanax and pain killers (opiates — codeine/morphine and hydrocodone) due to recent dental surgery.

The report also states that Shandling, who is best known for his hit TV sitcom It’s Garry Shandling’s Show — which ran from 1986 to 1990 on Showtime — had an enlarged heart and that his death has been ruled an “accident” and “natural.”

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Shandling collapsed while on the phone with 911 before being taken to St. Johns hospital in Santa Monica, California, where he died on March 24. Winter told PEOPLE Friday that Shandling spoke to a doctor friend before his death, complaining about the discomfort in his legs and shortness of breath.

RELATED VIDEO: The Best of Garry Shandling

Following his death, tons of fellow comedians and actors mourned the death of their longtime friend.

“When you get the light in a comedy club you know your time is up,” Jim Carrey said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Life doesn’t always give you a signal. Garry Shandling performed at the highest level on and offstage. He was an excellent man and he was more than ready for the Big Show. Bravo Garry! Yours was a life well lived.”

“I’m crushed. That man, made me laugh. Spoke to me as a peer,” Kathy Griffin told PEOPLE. “Even though I’ve known him since the 90s, it’s in the last few years that we have had meaningful and memorable one-on-one talks. I had no idea our last one would be four days ago.”