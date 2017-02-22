Maisie Williams Wishes Game of Thrones Costar Sophie Turner a Happy 21st Birthday with Adorable Throwback

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Proving they have slightly a better relationship than their Game of Thrones characters, Maisie Williams wished a happy 21st birthday to her costar and close friend Sophie Turner with an adorable throwback pic.

The 19-year-old actress, who plays Arya Stark on the hit HBO series, sent birthday wishes to her TV sister on Twitter with a sweet image of a pre-teen Williams admiring the much taller Turner. Williams wrote, “Happy 21st Birthday @SophieT. Forever looking up to you, in more ways than one.”

Happy 21st Birthday @SophieT

Forever looking up to you, in more ways than one ❤️ pic.twitter.com/43cCih2KeJ — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) February 21, 2017

This is just the latest lovely moment between the charming duo. Last year, they got matching tattoos and this past Halloween, they dressed up in weed brownie costumes.

Ahead of GOT returning this summer for its penultimate season, Williams and Turner will participate in a panel for the series at next month’s South By Southwest festival.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO in 2017.