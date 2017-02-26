Game of Thrones Actor Who Played Mag the Mighty Has Died at 36: Report

This article first appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

A Game of Thrones actor who played the fearsome Mag the Mighty has died.

The Guardian reports that Neil Fingleton — who, at 7-feet-7, was credited as being the UK’s tallest man for nearly a decade — has died at the age of 36. Reports say he suffered heart failure on Saturday.

Fingleton started his career as a professional basketball player before turning to acting. On Thrones, he played a giant in Mance Rayder’s Wildling army who met his fate while storming the tunnel below Castle Black in season 4.

The reports follow another Castle Black veteran who died two months ago: Peter Vaughan, who played Maester Aemon in the series, died in December at age 93.