Gabrielle Union on Her Marriage to Dwyane Wade: ‘All We Do Is Laugh’

Gabrielle Union can’t help but smile when she’s around her husband Dwyane Wade.

“He’s my best friend,” the actress, who returns as news anchor Mary Jane Paul in BET’s Being Mary Jane, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue of her professional basketball player hubby.

“All we do is laugh when we’re together,” says Union, 44.

Union tied the knot with the Chicago Bulls shooting guard, 34, in front of an intimate crowd of family and friends in 2014, including pal John Legend who performed at the Miami ceremony.

The couple’s family includes Union’s stepsons Zaire Blessing, 14, Zion Malachi Airamis, 9, Xavier Zechariah, 3, as well as Wade’s teenage nephew, Dahveon.

Being Mary Jane airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on BET.