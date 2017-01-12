Gabrielle Union’s Family Holidays Always Include This One Activity — and We Bet You Can Guess It!

Since marrying NBA player Dwyane Wade nearly three years ago, Gabrielle Union‘s holidays now involve one key activity: basketball.

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, the actress, who returns as news anchor Mary Jane Paul in BET’s Being Mary Jane, reveals that basketball is the one thing that is guaranteed when the holidays roll around.

“Because that’s what our holidays have been spent doing!” explains Union, who wed the Chicago Bulls shooting guard, 34, in a 2014 Miami ceremony in front of an intimate crowd of family and friends.

So what did the couple’s most recent holiday season look like? Lots of basketball games.

“Thanksgiving? He played. Christmas? He played. New Year’s Eve? Played!” adds the adds the Sleepless star, 44, who will celebrate her third wedding anniversary in August.

In December, Union revealed the one Christmas tradition that her “blended” family — including stepsons Zaire Blessing, 14, Zion Malachi Airamis, 9, Xavier Zechariah, 3, and Wade’s teenage nephew, Dahveon — looks forward to.

“My Aunt Katie always sends cookies,” the actress said. “They are the most magical things ever, so now the boys look forward to getting Aunt Katie cookies, so that’s exciting.”

She added: “Every family and every incarnation should be celebrated … everyone has a seat at the table and everyone is welcome, and everyone is included, opinions and all.”

Being Mary Jane airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on BET.