18 Celebs Share the Advice They'd Give Their Younger Selves

LAVERNE COX

"Dear 19-year-old Laverne, I want you to know you are beautiful and that you are not what all those people who don't understand you say about you. You are beautiful, smart and amazing. You are not crazy for knowing you're a girl. This knowledge about who you are is not a disappointment to anyone, but an acknowledgment of God's plan for you. Don't take your beauty or thinness for granted. You are not fat. Relish your high metabolism. It's okay to feel the pain you're in. It won't kill you. The sooner you allow yourself to feel the pain, the sooner you can let it go. You deserve to be loved and cherished. Any man who doesn’t show you how much he loves and cherishes you, you need to move away from. You are divinely made and anointed."