All the Photos from John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Baby Luna's Adorable Family Vacation in Italy
Celebrity
18 Celebs Share the Advice They'd Give Their Younger Selves
We could all learn a thing or two from Kesha, Gabrielle Union and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Updated
More
1 of 18
KESHA
“Don’t let people scare and shame you into changing the things about yourself that make you unique and interesting. Those are the qualities that will make your life so magical. That bad girl, ‘I don’t give a s—’ attitude, that’ll work for a while and you will get a dollar sign tattooed on yourself that will last forever, probably. But the truth is, you don’t need to put on an act. You can just be Kesha Rose Sebert. And guess what? Apparently that’s good enough.”
2 of 18
SHAY MITCHELL
"I would say, ‘Don’t try and be anything that you’re not.’ When I was in high school, I really tried to be like everyone else, my other friends, everything. From changing my appearance physically to acting a certain way to thinking that was cool, I think if I could have told myself anything, it would have been, you know, celebrate who you are and celebrate your uniqueness because that’s what makes everybody special."
3 of 18
SOPHIA BUSH
"For me, having a conversation about self-care and taking some of the pressure off is deeply important right now. I wish I had known prioritizing myself was okay earlier on."
4 of 18
MANDY MOORE
"When you're older, you might not be interested in going out or exploring the nightlife but you should! Be more spontaneous. Say yes when people ask you out to dinner. Go on more trips. Don't worry about the future — Mom and Dad will support you through every twist and turn life takes."
5 of 18
JOE JONAS
"Don't overanalyze things, just have fun and enjoy every minute as it comes. When you're young, it's easy to worry too much about what people think of you."
6 of 18
QUEEN LATIFAH
"If I could have talked to my 19- or 20-year-old self, I would have said, 'You're going to be fine. It ain't that serious!' "
7 of 18
GABRIELLE UNION
"One day you'll appreciate how much your brown skin shines in the moonlight, glistens in the sun and ages ever so slowly. Don't let that pesky low self-esteem creep in and fool you into believing that you don't have value … don't allow it to crush your will or dampen your spirit."
8 of 18
EMILIA CLARKE
"You're going to feel some serious heartbreak. You're going to feel some proper things, and the reason why it's going to hurt so much it's because, that heartbreak is going to make you doubt yourself. You put yourself out on a plate, and you bare everything, and someone says that they don't really like that, so that makes you feel like you're not worth it. But you are, and there are lots of people who are going to tell you that you're worth it. The people in your life when all the lights are off, the real people you really love, just hug them like everyday."
9 of 18
VICTORIA BECKHAM
"Fashion will take on added stature one day, but try not to be stifled by it. You will learn, as you mature, to swap heels for Stan Smith trainers, minidresses for crisp white shirts. And you will never be one of those people who just roll out of bed."
10 of 18
BRITNEY SPEARS
"Never get married is number one. That's probably the best advice I could give myself."
11 of 18
KELLY RIPA
"I would still tell myself to talk less, but I tell myself that everyday, and I don't listen."
12 of 18
HALLE BERRY
"Everything happens for a reason. The highs. The lows. It's all for a higher development. And I would not stress about the down times. That's part of one's evolution."
13 of 18
JON HAMM
"Baz Luhrmann probably said it best: 'Remember to wear sunscreen.' That's probably it, right? And be careful when you're on motorcycles."
14 of 18
KELLY CLARKSON
"When people call you fat and imperfect, simply remember you can sing circles around them."
15 of 18
LAVERNE COX
"Dear 19-year-old Laverne, I want you to know you are beautiful and that you are not what all those people who don't understand you say about you. You are beautiful, smart and amazing. You are not crazy for knowing you're a girl. This knowledge about who you are is not a disappointment to anyone, but an acknowledgment of God's plan for you. Don't take your beauty or thinness for granted. You are not fat. Relish your high metabolism. It's okay to feel the pain you're in. It won't kill you. The sooner you allow yourself to feel the pain, the sooner you can let it go. You deserve to be loved and cherished. Any man who doesn’t show you how much he loves and cherishes you, you need to move away from. You are divinely made and anointed."
16 of 18
LINDSAY LOHAN
"I would probably say don't go too fast. Put yourself first, and just breathe. Be happy and always be grateful for the moment you have in front of you. Be here, now."
17 of 18
EMMA STONE
"Stop with the self-tanner! It's enough."
18 of 18
JESSICA SEINFELD
"When you think that something is about you, 99.999 percent it's not. Nothing is ever about you."
See Also
More
All the Photos from John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Baby Luna's Adorable Family Vacation in Italy
More
From Glen Campbell to Chris Cornell: Remembering The Stars We've Lost in 2017
Should Khloé Kardashian Marry Tristan Thompson? Sister Kim Is Definitely Pushing for It!