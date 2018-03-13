Presenting ... The Funniest Celeb Impressions Ever

Not only is it the sincerest form of flattery, imitation is also one of the most surefire ways to crack up an audience.

Whether they’re teasing a costar or simply spoofing other famous figures, celebrities love to show off their best impressions.

From those that capitalized on nuanced idiosyncrasies to the completely over-the-top, these celeb-on-celeb impersonations will not only blow you away, but have you laughing until it hurts.

Oprah Does Reese Witherspoon

The iconic media mogul recounted her A Wrinkle in Time costar’s in-depth activity planning on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Her southern accent-emphasizing impression will have you slipping “y’alls” into conversation all day. Witherspoon later returned the favor, including an appropriately high-energy parody of fellow castmate Mindy Kaling.

Kate McKinnon Does Justin Bieber

The Saturday Night Live actress’ parody of Bieber’s Calvin Klein ad is nothing short of legendary. “It had to be physical, because that’s what I find the most endearing and wonderful about him, is those sincere faces of sweetness that he makes,” she said of her sultry impression on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Kim Kardashian West Does Kourtney Kardashian

The KKW mogul proved just how well she knows her sister while answering some of Ellen DeGeneres’ most burning questions. To say the least, it was pretty spot-on.

Jay Pharoah Does Your Favorite Comedians

The expert impressionists showcased his skills during a 2016 SNL “Weekend Update,” and it was nothing short of incredible. His “secret meeting of black comedians” bit included incredible takes of everyone from Dave Chappelle to Kevin Hart.

Ariana Grande Does Christina Aguilera

The unbelievably talented singer crushed her round of “Wheel of Musical Impressions” on The Tonight Show in 2015. Among her immaculate imitations was a take on Aguilera doing “The Wheels on the Bus.”

Selena Gomez Does Taylor Swift

Gomez didn’t even need to use words to perfectly replicate her bestie’s performance aesthetic in 2015. The hair-flipping and pointing made it basically like watching the Reputation star herself.

Vanessa Bayer Does Jennifer Aniston

Bayer’s impression of Aniston’s iconic Friends character, Rachel Green, was a viewer favorite while she was on SNL. The actress even popped by 30 Rock to confront her about it in a 2016 “Weekend Update” bit.

Kate Mckinnon Does Gal Gadot

After Gadot hosted Saturday Night Live, cast member McKinnon confirmed that she’s just as impossibly perfect on screen as she is in person during a Tonight Show appearance.

Tom Hiddleston Does Chris Evans

Hiddleston can’t help but try out his Avengers: Infinity War costar’s charming American accent every now and then. He honored a fan request to do it at Comic Con in 2013.

Christina Aguilera Does Britney Spears

On another round of “Wheel of Musical Impressions,” the former teen pop star delivered a flawless parody of her one-time competitor singing “The Little Piggy.” Honestly, we’re not sure if we’d be able to tell the difference between her breathy imitation and the real thing with our eyes closed.