Revenge Body Trainer Latreal Mitchell and Contestant Andrea Boehlke's Survivor-Inspired Workout
Celebrity
The Cast of Full House: Then and Now
Everywhere you look, the cast of Full House is back together – here’s what they’ve been up to in the past two decades, prior to reuniting on Fuller House
Updated
1 of 9
MARY-KATE & ASHLEY OLSEN
For these two, Full House was just the beginning. They went on to release a number of successful straight-to-video movies (Passport to Paris, anyone?), star in two more TV shows and launch their own company, Dualstar, which they took over as joint CEOs in 2004. Gradually, they both exited the acting world – Ashley hasn't had a real role in more than a decade, while Mary-Kate held on a little longer with stints in shows like Weeds. Now, they head up two fashion brands, The Row, a couture line, and the ready-to-wear label Elizabeth and James. In 2015, Mary-Kate quietly married French banker Olivier Sarkozy, and opened up about their seemingly normal life in a 2017 interview with The Edit, while talking about balancing family and career. "We’re lucky [working hard] comes quite naturally for us. We don’t need so much time to sit and think and ponder," she said. "But then I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner."
2 of 9
JOHN STAMOS
Stamos hasn't stopped since Full House, nabbing a number of films and TV shows, most notably in ER, on which he starred for four years. Today, he's on another show, Scream Queens, on Fox. On top of it all, President Obama called him the "best looking Greek around."
3 of 9
BOB SAGET
The Tanner family patriarch has kept busy since the Full House finale, appearing on shows like Raising Dad, Entourage and Grandfathered. He's also consistently done stand-up and released a book, Dirty Daddy (Danny Tanner would not approve). And, of course, as How I Met Your Mother fans know, he voiced the "older" Ted Mosby throughout the show's nine-season run.
4 of 9
CANDACE CAMERON BURE
Just a year after Full House ended, Cameron became Cameron Bure when she married hockey pro Vareli Bure. She appeared in a few TV movies as well as an episode of Boy Meets World, and then took a few years off from acting to focus on her family. Since going back to work, her most memorable pop culture moments have been in the show Make It or Break It, her gig as a co-host on The View and her third-place finish on Dancing with the Stars.
5 of 9
ANDREA BARBER
After Full House wrapped, Barber bowed out of the acting world. She graduated from Whittier College, earned an M.A. in women's studies from the University of York in England and then went back to work for her undergraduate alma mater. In 2002, she married her husband, Jeremy Rytky, with whom she has two children. Fuller House is her first role (with the exception of an appearance on It's F---in' Late with Dave Coulier) since the original series' end.
6 of 9
JODIE SWEETIN
Sweetin's worked in a number of independent films since Full House, including Port City and Redefining Love. Famously, she battled drug addiction throughout the decade after the show's conclusion, a struggle she chronicled in her book, unSweetined. She hit the ballroom on season 22 of Dancing with the Stars, and in January 2016, the mother of two girls got engaged to boyfriend Justin Hodak.
7 of 9
LORI LOUGHLIN
Since Full House, Loughlin's pretty much been a staple on TV screens everywhere. She's starred in shows like In Case of Emergency, 90210, What Calls the Heart and Summerland, which she co-created and produced. She married her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli in 1997; the couple has two children, Isabella and Olivia.
8 of 9
DAVE COULIER
Throughout the past two decades, Coulier has stayed active in the industry, appearing in a number of TV shows and films. Known for his voices and impressions, he's done lots of voice work, too. But he's definitely remained loyal to his first love, comedy, and continues to tour as a stand-up comedian.
9 of 9
BLAKE & DYLAN TUOMY-WILHOIT
Neither of the twins have acted since their Full House days, and most likely, lived out the rest of their childhood and adolescence in relative normalcy. However, Dylan couldn't keep away from the industry entirely – he's been working in the sound department on Game of Thrones and Black Sails for the past few years.
See Also
More
Revenge Body Trainer Latreal Mitchell and Contestant Andrea Boehlke's Survivor-Inspired Workout
All the Famous Men Who've Dated Jennifer Lopez
More
Is This the Exact Moment JLo and A-Rod First Met? (Marc Anthony Was There Too!)
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Ups & Downs, in Their Own Words
Blake Lively Shares the Advice from Her Mom That Inspires Her to Take Risks
All the Famous Men Who've Dated Jennifer Lopez