MARY-KATE & ASHLEY OLSEN

For these two, Full House was just the beginning. They went on to release a number of successful straight-to-video movies (Passport to Paris, anyone?), star in two more TV shows and launch their own company, Dualstar, which they took over as joint CEOs in 2004. Gradually, they both exited the acting world – Ashley hasn't had a real role in more than a decade, while Mary-Kate held on a little longer with stints in shows like Weeds. Now, they head up two fashion brands, The Row, a couture line, and the ready-to-wear label Elizabeth and James. In 2015, Mary-Kate quietly married French banker Olivier Sarkozy, and opened up about their seemingly normal life in a 2017 interview with The Edit, while talking about balancing family and career. "We’re lucky [working hard] comes quite naturally for us. We don’t need so much time to sit and think and ponder," she said. "But then I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner."