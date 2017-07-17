From Julianne & Brooks' Picturesque Getaway to Samira & Lauren's Disney Trip: Every Type of Celebrity Honeymoon
It’s not all about cocktails and beachside lounging for these star couples
THE 'OH, WE JUST WOKE UP LIKE THIS' HONEYMOON
A few days after tying the knot, Brooks Laich snaps a pic of his new wife, Julianne Hough, who casually checks out their current tropical location while on a swing — all while showing off her toned tummy. "That view though ... we might never leave," Laich wrote on Instagram.
THE 'CATCH US ON INSTAGRAM' HONEYMOON
Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish's St. Barts honeymoon was unsurprisingly scenic (considering the pair wed in a lavish ceremony that saw Parrish slip into two wedding dresses). So, it was no surprise when the newlyweds flooded our feeds with breathtaking shots from their enviable vacation.
THE 'WE'RE ALL ABOUT EXTREME SPORTS!' HONEYMOON
In all honesty, we're not the least bit surprised Pippa Middleton and her newly minted husband, James Matthews, celebrated tying the knot with a casual climb to the top of the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge — after paddleboarding in the French Polynesia, of course. Sportiest couple, ever.
THE 'LET'S TAKE A QUICK TRIP TO DISNEY' HONEYMOON
Following their March 2017 nuptials, Orange Is the New Black writer Lauren Morelli and Handmaid's Tale actress Samira Wiley made their union even more magical with a trip to Disney — kicking off the first part of the pair's post-wedding celebrations. "Thank you @disneyland for helping us continue to have the best week ever!" Wiley captioned an Instagram post of the happy couple.
THE 'WE'RE NOT SURE IF THIS IS TMI, BUT WHO CARES' HONEYMOON
After remaining celibate throughout their relationship, Ciara and Russell Wilson consummated their relationship, following their Cheshire, England, wedding — and they eagerly shared the details on their honeymoon. In a series of Snapchat videos, the singer and her athlete-husband coyly revealed the news.
"So, baby, you know what we're doing tonight," a smiling Ciara said in one of the videos. Wilson happily replied, saying: "From what we did last night, I'm gonna do it multiple times."
THE 'LET'S SQUEEZE IN SOME WORK' HONEYMOON
For their 2015 honeymoon, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder jetted off to Mexico for a few days before heading to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to meet up with some of Somerhalder's costars for press commitments. Work in Brazil? Could be worse.
THE 'LET'S INVITE OUR BFF TO TAG ALONG' HONEYMOON
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz of Vanderpump Rules fame celebrated their new union with a trip to Bora Bora — but their couple time was cut short when their newly single friend, Stassi Schroeder, joined them on the trip. "We were like that for like four or five nights, romantic quiet bliss, and then we were like, we're ready to party ... and then Stassi showed up," Schwartz shared. "We invited her, she didn't crash it as such."
