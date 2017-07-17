From Julianne & Brooks' Picturesque Getaway to Samira & Lauren's Disney Trip: Every Type of Celebrity Honeymoon

THE 'WE'RE NOT SURE IF THIS IS TMI, BUT WHO CARES' HONEYMOON

After remaining celibate throughout their relationship, Ciara and Russell Wilson consummated their relationship, following their Cheshire, England, wedding — and they eagerly shared the details on their honeymoon. In a series of Snapchat videos, the singer and her athlete-husband coyly revealed the news.

"So, baby, you know what we're doing tonight," a smiling Ciara said in one of the videos. Wilson happily replied, saying: "From what we did last night, I'm gonna do it multiple times."