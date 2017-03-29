FROM EW: Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast Reunites for 20th Anniversary
No Hard Feelings! Hollywood's Friendliest Celeb Exes
If you think breaking up is hard to do, take some notes from Naomi Watts & Liev Schreiber, Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck and more
By Alison Schwartz•@alisonbrooke and Laura Lane
JENNIE & PETER
Though they’ve been divorced since 2013, Garth and Facinelli were nothing but smiles while on vacation together in March 2017, visiting the Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort in Cancún, Mexico, with two of their three daughters and their respective significant others, Garth's husband Dave Abrams and Facinelli's girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison.
MARIAH & NICK
Throughout their 2014 separation and ultimate divorce, Carey and Cannon remained committed to their kids — and have continued to do so, regularly reuniting for holidays and posting the smiling proof to Instagram. Most recently, they hit the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards together, walking the carpet and sitting inside with twins Monroe and Moroccan.
BELLA & THE WEEKND
The former "It" couple split in November 2016 after a year-and-a-half of dating, but unexpected reunions seem to be no big deal for the pair. Hadid reportedly bumped into her ex-beau in Paris, where they both hit the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show stage on Nov. 30. A source told E! News that the singer was having dinner at the Hôtel Costes with friends when the supermodel dropped by. "Bella sat next to The Weeknd and spoke for a little while to him," the outlet reported. "They were really cool with each other. Bella was in a great mood, smiling and seemed really happy while being there." The amicable atmosphere isn't a surprise, as an insider previously told PEOPLE that "hard to coordinate" schedules prompted the breakup, and "they still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends."
AMBER & WIZ
You can't say Kanye West doesn't bring people together! Amber Rose stepped out in New York City to support Wiz Khalifa, her ex and the father of her son, Sebastian, at a February 2016 istening event for his new album. They shared a kiss on a pre-Grammys red carpet in 2017, setting the Internet ablaze, but Rose later set the record straight: “Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian,” she wrote on Instagram. “We’ve been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us, we are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together.”
JENNIFER & MARC
The show went on for Lopez and Anthony – literally. After deciding to end their seven-year marriage in 2011, the parents of twins filmed Q'Viva! The Chosen, the couple's joint Latin American reality show that aired from January to April 2012. Their relationship is "very Sonny and Cher," Lopez joked in the premiere episode. Even when the show ended, the exes reunited again that year to duet on Lopez's Dance Again world tour, in which they sang their 1999 song "No Me Ames" (translation: do not love me). At the 2016 Latin Grammys, the two dueted again, and she presented him with the Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year award — then presented him with a kiss, after the crowd asked for one!
LENNY & NICOLE
There's nothing but love between Kravitz and Kidman, who bumped into each other backstage at the CMT Awards in June 2013 – a decade after they dated following her split from ex-husband Tom Cruise. It gets better: The rocker even shared a man-hug with Kidman's current husband Keith Urban before the three posed for a group shot. In February 2017, Kidman revealed she and Kravitz had actually been engaged — but called things off when both realized they "weren't ready."
MANDY & WILMER
After running into each other at the Paramount Studios lot in L.A., Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama – who dated from 2000 to 2002 – just had to document their impromptu July 2016 meeting with a sweet selfie and even sweeter captions. "Sometimes you get to work on the same lot as your friends and you can run over, catch up and watch them continue to be a bad-ass (in real life and on TV)," gushed Moore, whose sentiments were echoed by Valderrama in his own post. "Love this guy. Friends for over 16 years. Congrats on @ncis.cbs, @wilmervalderrama! Can't wait to watch you this Fall!!"
NAOMI & LIEV
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber announced their split in September 2016 after 11 years and two sons together. "Over the past few months we've come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple," the actors told PEOPLE in a joint statement. "It is with great love, respect, and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship." Just over a week after announcing the breakup, Watts wished her ex a happy 49th birthday on Instagram. "Happy birthday to this one!!" she captioned a photo of Schreiber with their kids. Six days earlier on Watts' Sept. 28 birthday, Schreiber left a sweet comment on a baby photo she Instagrammed, writing "Happy birthday Sweetheart." No hard feelings were present a few weeks later in October, when the pair were spotted hanging out outside of Watts' New York apartment.
BEN & JENNIFER
Affleck and Garner split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. Despite the decision to separate, the former couple continues to come together for kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. The family spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together in 2015, and vacationed at a ski resort in Montana over Valentine's Day weekend 2016. Last March, Affleck discussed his still-amicable relationship with Garner during an appearance on Ellen. "We're good friends and we're doing our best, and our kids are fabulous and we're working our best for them," he said. "And what else are you gonna do?"
GWYNETH & CHRIS
They may have "consciously uncoupled," but Paltrow and Martin still stick together when it comes to family matters. The exes reunited in New York City for a festive pre-Thanksgiving 2015 dinner with their two children, Apple and Moses, where all four appeared "super happy" and "chummy." Friendly relations between the two are nothing new, though: Just days after announcing their separation, the couple headed to the Bahamas together (along with the kids), and have continued to meet up for family dinners. Paltrow even called Martin in a speech, appeared on his band Coldplay's new album and took Apple and Moses to see to see Coldplay play in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where they stayed in the same hotel as Martin. Perhaps there's something to it after all.
KATE & MICHAEL
Though they ended their eight-year relationship in 2003, Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen remain on the best of terms. In fact, Beckinsale greeted Sheen with a kiss at the Directors Guild of America event in May 2016 and even gave a warm hug to his current girlfriend Sarah Silverman. "I love her. I love her. I love her," the British actress told E! Online. "I am so glad Michael found her so I don't have to spend the rest of my life looking for her!" More recently, Sheen and Beckinsale came together to re-create an adorable throwback photo of themselves at their now-teen daughter Lily's birth.
HEATHER & TOMMY
Who says you still need to be married to celebrate an anniversary? Twenty-three years after their divorce, Locklear celebrated her would-be 30th anniversary with the Mötley Crüe rocker on Instagram. "Happy 30 years baby," she captioned a racy photo of a gloriously '80s lip-lock with Lee. The actress also shared a throwback pic from their wedding ceremony. Lee and Locklear split in 1993 after seven years of marriage. Both stars remarried – and subsequently divorced – other people after their time together.
LISA & LENNY
Good vibes all around! The actress and her ex-husband were in great spirits as they walked the red carpet together at a 2016 Saint Laurent fashion show in L.A., meeting up with daughter Zoë Kravitz inside the event. The pair – who split up in 1993 after a seven-year marriage – also sat front row at the show, proving once again that it is totally possible to remain friendly with an ex.
MELANIE & DON
They split for good in 1996, but their daughter Dakota will always bring Griffith and Johnson together. The couple reunited at the February 2016 N.Y.C. premiere of Dakota's film How to be Single, and gave it rave reviews. "@donjohnson and @dakotajohnson at her premier of How to be Single.... She's amazing!" Griffith captioned a photo of the father-daughter duo on Instagram. "The movie is so funny, you laugh, you cry! Don is a #veryprouddaddy and I am a very #proudmama."
MADONNA & SEAN
Though they divorced in 1989, the Queen of Pop and the Oscar winner have remained very close in the years since – in fact, the pair even arrived at Penn's 2016 Help Haiti Home charity gala hand-in-hand. Later in the evening, Madonna gushed about her ex-husband, saying, "I want to say Sean, I love you, from the moment that I laid eyes on you. I just wish you'd stop smoking cigarettes."
BILLY & CHRISTIE
They divorced more than 20 years ago, but Joel and Brinkley still act like old friends! The supermodel attended one of Joel's concerts at Madison Square Garden in December 2015 alongside her children, Jack and Sailor Brinkley-Cook. Despite the fact that Brinkley wore a T-shirt supporting her then-beau, John Mellencamp, to the show, a source told PEOPLE that her ex (who is remarried with a young child) wishes her nothing but joy: "Billy is very happy for them."
AVRIL & CHAD
Just because your relationship has come to an end doesn't mean you can't still make beautiful music together – just ask Lavigne and Kroeger. Despite announcing their separation in September in 2015, the pair hit the studio together just a month later to collaborate on new music, and kept it amicable that December when they were spotted leaving a Los Angeles hotel.
HELENA & TIM
The longtime partners (both on- and off-screen) called it quits in December 2014, but they've managed to retain their "special" friendship post-split. "I could write a thesis on what's happened and it is all-absorbing when a relationship breaks down, but I think we're coming through it," Carter told Red magazine. "I think we'll have something very precious still."
GIGI & CODY
For most of us, sitting next to an ex on an international flight sounds like one of fate's crueler jokes, but Hadid and Simpson have good senses of humor. When the two were randomly assigned seats next to each other on a flight out of Canada following the MuchMusic Video Awards in June 2015, Simpson poked fun at the situation with by SnapChatting a selfie of the stars looking uncomfortable. The former lovebirds, who split for the second time in May 2015, are obviously still on joking terms.
TAYLOR & JOE
Talk about a supportive friend! Taylor Swift regularly hung out with bestie Gigi Hadid and then-boyfriend Joe Jonas when the two were dating, even though Swift and Jonas famously dated for three months in 2008.
BRADLEY & SUKI
Attending the Academy Awards with your ex as your date is the image of post-breakup goodwill. When Cooper and Waterhouse called it quits in January 2015 after two years of dating, they made a seamless transition from couple to good pals, showing up together at the Oscars in February and even grabbing dinner afterward at Nobu Malibu.
MIRANDA & ORLANDO
Kerr and Bloom clearly take their split one step at a time – literally. A day after announcing that they had been amicably separated for a few months following three years of marriage, the former couple was spotted walking arm-in-arm around New York City on Oct. 26, 2013, with their young son Flynn. "Despite this being the end of their marriage, they love, support and respect each other as both parents of their son and as family," a joint statement from the couple read.
COURTENEY & DAVID
Although the romance didn't work out for Cox and Arquette, the exes have openly expressed their continued love for each other since their 2010 separation. "He's my best friend in the world," said the Cougar Town star – who has a daughter, Coco, with Arquette – on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The duo even came together recently for a family bowling outing with their daughter.
DAVID & TÉA
Duchovny and Leoni decided to end their 17-year union in June 2014, but not without a few kind words. "Listen, David gave me the greatest gifts on the planet; I don't know how I could ever hate him. We've always loved each other, and we adore these kids," Leoni told Parade magazine about her former husband, with whom she has two children, Kyd and Madelaine.
KATE & MATT
After the couple of four years called off their engagement in December 2014, it didn't take long for Hudson and Bellamy to reunite – joining their son Bingham for a family lunch together in Aspen, Colorado, over the holidays.
HEIDI & SEAL
A little over a year after Seal publicly chastised Klum for moving on with bodyguard Martin Kirsten, the former spouses appeared to have patched things up on Oct. 12, 2013, when they celebrated daughter Lou's 4th birthday in Malibu, California. The couple exchanged a sweet kiss on the cheek and chatted before rejoining their children for the party.
HEATHER & RICHIE
Seven years after the Melrose Place beauty and Bon Jovi rocker divorced, Locklear and Sambora put aside their differences to help daughter Ava celebrate her 16th birthday in L.A., where they posed for pictures alongside their look-alike daughter during her Oct. 8, 2013, bash at the Four Seasons Hotel.
NINA & IAN
What we learned at Comic-Con: Breakups don't have to suck, even if you costar on The Vampire Diaries. Dobrev and Somerhalder – whose split was confirmed in May 2013 – chatted up fans for a panel discussion at the convention that July in San Diego, where the Elena Gilbert actress joked, "Is there anyone Elena hasn't made out with?" When an audience member volunteered, Somerhalder was quick to reach out, according to E! News, saying, "Give me your number. I'll set you up." And it seems Somerhalder has more kind words for his ex. The actor took to Instagram to post a snapshot of Dobrev's September 2013 Cosmopolitan cover. In response to the compliment, Dobrev tweeted: "Thank you Smouldy :)))"
JENNIFER & NICHOLAS
Lawrence and Hoult went from X-Men power couple in 2011 to, well, exes when their off-screen romance fizzled just before the 2013 red-carpet season. But their goofy antics at July 2013's Comic-Con, where they promoted the franchise's upcoming installment, were totally super.
KATE & ORLANDO
Six years after they called it quits, Bosworth and Bloom looked happy to reunite during a July 2011 chance encounter in Hollywood, when the actor passed his former paramour on his motorcycle. A beaming Bosworth wrapped her arms around her ex-beau, perhaps congratulating him on the then-recent birth of son Flynn.
REESE & RYAN
Since calling it quits after seven years of marriage and two children – Ava and Deacon – Witherspoon and Phillippe can put their differences on the sidelines to root for their children. "It is so important as divorced parents to keep that connection," the actor told Ellen DeGeneres in 2010. "We go to all the school events together, and we're there for each other." In fact, they reunited, along with Witherspoon's husband Jim Toth and Phillippe's then-girlfriend Paulina Slagter, for one of their kid's games on May 18, 2013.
