NAOMI & LIEV

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber announced their split in September 2016 after 11 years and two sons together. "Over the past few months we've come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple," the actors told PEOPLE in a joint statement. "It is with great love, respect, and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship." Just over a week after announcing the breakup, Watts wished her ex a happy 49th birthday on Instagram. "Happy birthday to this one!!" she captioned a photo of Schreiber with their kids. Six days earlier on Watts' Sept. 28 birthday, Schreiber left a sweet comment on a baby photo she Instagrammed, writing "Happy birthday Sweetheart." No hard feelings were present a few weeks later in October, when the pair were spotted hanging out outside of Watts' New York apartment.