Freida Pinto Admits That Speaking Her Mind Can Get Her ‘into Trouble’ — but That Won’t Keep Her Quiet!

Freida Pinto isn’t one to keep her opinions to herself.

“I’m not afraid to speak my mind, and that can get me into trouble,” admits the actress — she stars as ’70s radical Jas in the Showtime miniseries Guerrilla — in the current issue of PEOPLE. “For me [social and political activism] is the only thing that matters.”

The role of Jas is one that Pinto jumped at the opportunity to play.

“As a female actor it is a lot harder to come across roles that explore every aspect of the character, not just her beauty,” says the women’s rights advocate. “But Jas and I are similar in our passion.”

Pinto considers herself “really blessed” to have a career in Hollywood but is also “superaware of the fickleness of it all and how fleeting” stardom can be. And despite any ups and downs she’s had through her career, the 32-year-old says she wouldn’t go back and do anything differently.

“I’m just glad that I did everything I had to do in my 20s and got everything out of my system between 18 and 25,” she says. “Now I know what I don’t want. I wouldn’t change anything. If you don’t make mistakes, you never learn.”

Guerrilla airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on Showtime.