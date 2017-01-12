Freddie Stroma Gushes About New Bride Johanna Braddy: 'It Feels Great to Know She's Family'

Freddie Stroma can’t help but gush over his new bride.

The actor, who starred as Adam Cromwell on UnReal, opened up about his special day, the moment he saw his wife — Quantico star Johanna Braddy — walking down the aisle, and his upcoming honeymoon plans at the Television Critics Association conference at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday.

“It feels great to know that she’s family, and that we are together now,” Stroma, 30, told PEOPLE. “It’s an amazing feeling. But I’m looking forward to going back and just having some us time now. It will be really nice.”

The couple, who met while filming season 1 of UnREAL, tied the knot at The Stables at Foxhall Resort and Sporting Club in Atlanta, Georgia on Dec. 30, according to The Knot.

According to the publication, florals were arranged by Forage and Fleur and treats were provided by Sister’s Sweet Creations. Braddy previously confirmed to PEOPLE she would be wearing a one-of-a-kind, custom gown designed by Anne Barge.

“It was incredible,” said Stroma. “Went without a hitch.”

He continued: “Seeing her come down the aisle, that was just gorgeous. She looked incredible. There might have been a few [tears]. I managed to wipe them away in times for words to be said.”

Because the two continue to work on their shows, they haven’t had a chance to plan a honeymoon — but they have something in mind.

“Something we can both agree would be relaxing and nice,” he said. “We’re just trying to figure it all out with work.”