Get Ready to Feel Old: 7 Former Child Stars You Probably Forgot Are Married

JOSH PECK
The 30-year-old former child actor, who rose to fame in 2004 on Drake & Josh, said his "I dos" in June 2017 — marrying longtime girlfriend Paige O'Brien in a sweet ceremony in Malibu, California. They were joined by friends, family and a few celebrity guests — including John Stamos, who costarred with Peck on the 2015 FOX sitcom Grandfathered.
2 of 7
DAVID HENRIE
The Wizards of Waverly Place star most recently embarked on a new milestone: newlywed life, having wed longtime love Maria Cahill in April 2017. While growing up on the Disney Channel show, the cast "all bet on who would be the first one to get married," Henrie shared with PEOPLE. "No one bet on Jake [T. Austin] and I didn't bet on Selena [Gomez]. I probably bet on myself. I always knew I wanted to get married and looked forward to being a husband."
3 of 7
CORBIN BLEU
Following a truly magical Disney World engagement, the High School Musical star and longtime love Sasha Clements exchanged vows in a Santa Susana, California, ceremony in July 2016."Getting married to Sasha was the best moment of my life," Bleu told PEOPLE. "I have to say my favorite part was the feeling that started in my toes and went all the way to the top of my head when Sasha came through the gate to the entrance of our venue and walked down the aisle."
4 of 7
ALEXA PENAVEGA
The Spy Kids star and her husband, Big Time Rush member Carlos Pena Jr., exchanged vows at the Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in January 2014. The pair, who both adopted the joint PenaVega surname, are also parents to their first child together, a son named Ocean King, whom they welcomed in December 2016.
5 of 7
JAMIE LYNN SPEARS
The Zoey 101 alum, who is mom to 9-year-old daughter Maddie, tied the knot with businessman Jamie Watson in New Orleans in 2014. "He was kind of awkward and kind of weird," the singer-actress said during her TLC special, Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out. "He was always uncomfortable ... looking back though, I think it's kind of sweet, because he was acting that way because obviously he liked me."
6 of 7
ALISAN PORTER
After an aww-worthy performance in the 1991 romantic comedy Curly Sue, ending her yearslong battle with alcoholism and her triumphant The Voice win, things are still looking up for Porter and her little family — comprised of husband Brian Autenrieth and their two toddlers Mason and Aria. "I turned away from the dark side and I have been infinitely blessed with my family and my children and now a career," she shared.
7 of 7
DANICA MCKELLAR
"I have an amazing, wonderful husband," The Wonder Years star (ahem, Winnie Cooper) gushed about husband Scott Sveslosky, to whom she said "I do" at 6:30 a.m. in an intimate sunrise beach ceremony in November 2014.
