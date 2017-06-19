Get Ready to Feel Old: 7 Former Child Stars You Probably Forgot Are Married

CORBIN BLEU

Following a truly magical Disney World engagement, the High School Musical star and longtime love Sasha Clements exchanged vows in a Santa Susana, California, ceremony in July 2016."Getting married to Sasha was the best moment of my life," Bleu told PEOPLE. "I have to say my favorite part was the feeling that started in my toes and went all the way to the top of my head when Sasha came through the gate to the entrance of our venue and walked down the aisle."