10 Former Child Stars on the Ups & Downs of Growing Up in the Spotlight

JODIE SWEETIN

Sweetin is no stranger to the spotlight — but the Fuller House star does admit that there are highs and lows to growing up in the public eye. The actress, who landed the role of Stephanie Tanner on Full House at the age of five, has had her share of struggles, most recently enduring a very public split from fiancé Justin Hodak.

"The blessing and the curse of being in this industry is that people want to know about you and what it is that you do and have done, the good and the bad," Sweetin told PEOPLE. "What that affords you is the opportunity to be able to share those things and be able to grow with people and in front of people."