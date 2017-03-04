Former Bachelorette Star Ali Fedotowsky Marries Kevin Manno

Ali Fedotowsky is officially off the market!

Former Bachelorette star has married her fiancé, Kevin Manno, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Fedotowsky, 32, announced her engagement to TV and radio host Manno, 33, in September 2015.

“So excited to share that Kevin asked me to be his wife and I said YES!!!” she revealed on her website. “No actually, I screamed yes. Ha! He proposed yesterday and we had the most beautiful, magical day with our closest friends and can’t wait to celebrate with family back home. Love, the future Mrs. Manno.”

Fedotowsky, who was the leading lady on season 6 of the reality dating show, split from her then-fiancé and final pick Roberto Martinez in November 2011 after 18 months together.

She later met Manno in Chicago, and the couple began dating in April 2013. “He is the best man I know,” Fedotowksy gushed to PEOPLE shortly after the couple began dating. “Every day he does something that makes me pinch myself because I know that I’m super, super lucky.”

Last July, Fedotowsky and Manno welcomed their first child together, daughter Molly Sullivan.

Months later, the ABC reality star opened up to PEOPLE about their non-traditional plans for a wedding.

“I’m so not traditional. I want anything but traditional. But I don’t care really. I almost would rather elope,” said Fedotowsky, who gushed about her then-fiancé, Manno: “He just wants to do whatever makes me happy, but he wants to be involved with everything.”

“What’s really important for me, and we talked about this a lot, is the wedding feeling very bright, like very bright and light and airy,” she told PEOPLE in February.