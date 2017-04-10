Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher Talks Romance with Jordan Rodgers, Upcoming Wedding Plans and Kids

Last month, JoJo Fletcher and her fiancé Jordan Rodgers celebrated the one-year anniversary of the first night they met — and while they’re closer than ever, they’re still taking thing slow.

PEOPLE Now recently caught up with Fletcher , 26, and the former Bachelorette revealed the two haven’t made any concrete wedding plans or set a date just yet.

“Everyone wants to know!” she said with a laugh. “I think when we first got engaged, we were so excited and we were like: ‘We’re going to get married next year!’ We were so hyped up, and now that we’ve settled, we’re like: ‘This isn’t something to rush into.’ ”

“We’re really enjoying our time together,” she added. “We met one year ago! We’re still getting to know each other. I’m enjoying being a fiancée and having him still court me for a while.”

And according to Fletcher, she still hasn’t made up her mind when it comes to what kind of wedding she would want.

“I think that I go back and forth with a ton of different styles,” she said. “Right now, I’m kind of into that rustic, woodsy, nature thing. But I also see photos of these really beautiful, sophisticated, prim and proper weddings, and that’s stunning, too. So I think when I finally get to that point I’ll know what I gravitate towards.”

As for whether their nuptials might be televised, Fletcher said she “wouldn’t write it off.”

“I think it would just have to make sense for us,” she said. “It’s like the biggest day in any girl’s life, so you don’t want to sacrifice it for anything.”

So can be expect a couple of Bachelorette babies from these two anytime soon?

“I want kids. I can’t wait to have a family, but in the right time,” said Fletcher. “I obviously want to get married first and then have a certain amount of time where I can just enjoy being married. But say I got pregnant tomorrow, I would still be super excited! That’s not in my plan, but I love kids and I can’t wait to have a family.”

And last but not least, Fletcher revealed which of the two is the biggest romantic — surprise, surprise, it’s her hubby-to-be.

“I think it’s Jordan now,” she said. “It’s so funny how this whole thing has evolved. When I was on the show, I felt like I was the one — I was really trying to be romantic about a lot of situations. He was then, but he’s so much more romantic now!”

“You don’t know when it’s coming, you know?” she added. “Like he’ll post a photo, I won’t even know, and he’ll write something so sweet. I’m like, ‘God, that was amazing.’ “