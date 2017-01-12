Flip or Flop‘s Christina El Moussa is vowing to make time for what’s important in her life: her children.

Just days after Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce from Christina after seven years of marriage, the mother of two is reminding herself of the priorities in her world.

On Wednesday, the HGTV star took to Instagram and shared a sweet picture of her daughter, Taylor, standing on a stage alongside other students in front of a cross on the wall. In the photo, Taylor smiles as she sports a school uniform and holds a pink cutout paper heart.

“A lot going on lately….. But making time for what’s important is what’s really important. #priorities #tayAndbray,” Christina captioned the picture in reference to her two children, Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 1.

Tarek and Christina first revealed their split on Dec. 12 in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, noting an altercation in May 2016 involving a gun that prompted police to visit their Southern California home.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” the pair said in the statement. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

The El Moussas, who wed in 2009, said they sought counseling to “sort out” the relationship and decided to separate while evaluating “the future of our marriage.”

“During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be,” they said in the statement. “We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

While the couple initially contemplated their future together as a married couple, Tarek filed for divorce on Monday, PEOPLE exclusively revealed.

But although the duo will legally split, they are keeping their kids as their main priority and are continuing to film the reality series.

“They continue to work and film together several days a week,” a source told PEOPLE. “The children are their number one priority and maintaining normalcy for them. They will do anything for their children.”