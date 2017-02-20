The Short List of Famous People Who Think the Earth Is Flat (Yes, Really)

NBA star Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he revealed that he believes that the world was flat, and surprisingly he’s not the only famous person who doesn’t believe the globe is … well, a globe.

Over NBA All-Star weekend, Irving’s comments became a hot topic of conversation, and even resulted in some gentle ribbing from fellow Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James. While Irving later said he found the reaction to his flat-Earth theory “hilarious,” he also said that his opinion on the shape of the world we live in shouldn’t really matter to other people.

“Does it matter to you that I believe the world is flat?” he asked reporters. “It really doesn’t matter.” Then he added, perhaps facetiously, “The fact that it’s a conversation, I’m glad it got people talking like this.”

While Irving’s comments supplied plenty of joke fodder, he is surprisingly not alone. Here’s a look at some other famous “Flat-Earthers.”

Tila Tequila

Well, before she was banned from Twitter for posting a picture of herself and two other men giving a Nazi salute, Tequila was one of the most prominent Flat Earthers out there — she briefly enjoyed a moment in the spotlight when one very passionate rant went viral. Of course, she also believes that she’s a clone — or a robot — and yeah, there’s the whole Nazi thing as well, so maybe take her ideas with a grain of salt.

B.o.B.

Yes, can you believe it was just one short year ago that rapper B.o.B. got into a Twitter feud with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson over whether the Earth was flat? And then Tyson’s nephew — also a rapper — released a B.o.B. diss track about the fight? The tweet below was his most compelling argument, which … yeah, that’s not great.

The cities in the background are approx. 16miles apart… where is the curve ? please explain this pic.twitter.com/YCJVBdOWX7 — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016

George Bernard Shaw (Not really)

Flat Earthers love this quote from Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw — apparently, they think it’s evidence that he’s one of them. But at best it’s a case of selective listening — this is from the introduction to Shaw’s 1924 play Joan of Arc and the next sentence reads, “I must not, by the way, be taken as implying that the earth is flat, or that all or any of our amazing credulities are delusions or impostures.” So, uh, sorry to ruin one of your mascots, guys.

Sherri Shepherd (Sorta)

“Is the world flat? I’ve never thought about it.” Those words, from a 2007 episode of the View, would continue to haunt former co-host Shepherd, who was dragged by quite a few people — including Rosie O’Donnell — for her perceived ignorance. But Shepherd elaborated, saying it’s not that she necessarily believes that the world is flat, it’s just that she has other things on her mind: “I’ll tell you what I’ve thought about: how I’m going to feed my child.” To which Barbara Walters pithily responded, “Well, you can do both.” (In a 2009 interview, Shepherd further explained herself, saying that she did indeed know that the Earth is not flat.)

Thomas Dolby (Honorary)

Dolby released The Flat Earth in 1984, and it was adopted by his fan club as their official name. Dolby does not believe in a flat earth, but Flat Earth Society Daniel Shenton credits Dolby’s album with inspiring him to discover the theory. “It was the late 1990s and I started doing research into what the Flat Earth Society was,” Shenton told the Guardian. “I had heard of it and, when I did some more research, I eventually ended up believing its ideas were true.” Shenton offered Dolby membership #00001 in the reconvened Flat Earth Society in 2009, and Dolby accepted.