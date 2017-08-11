FKA twigs Spotted Hanging with French Model After Robert Pattinson Says the Two Are ‘Kind Of’ Engaged

FKA twigs was looked casual and cool on Friday as she toured Ibiza with French male model Brieuc Breitenstein.

The 29-year-old English singer photographed sightseeing on the Spanish island with Breitenstein, and the two were spotted talking closely at one point, with Breitenstein resting his lips on her head.

Both were dressed comfortably — twigs in a ripped jeans, a white crop top and black sneakers. She accessorized the look with a backpack and a white sweatshirt tied around her waist.

Breitenstein wore an all-back ensemble, including a T-shirt and jogger pants. The 6-foot, 3-inch model accessorized his look with a blue baseball cap and white sneakers.

Twigs (né Tahliah Debrett Barnett) has been dating Robert Pattinson since 2014. In late July, the actor made headlines when he told Howard Stern that they are “kind of” engaged after he proposed to the singer in early 2015.

When asked by GQ if he was getting married in an interview for the September cover, Pattinson responded with a noncommittal “eh.”

A source told PEOPLE in August 2015 that the wedding had been postponed. In November 2016, Pattinson feigned confusion when PEOPLE asked directly about his pending wedding, saying, “Planning what now?”

The private couple walked together at the 2017 Met Gala, but she was noticeably not by Pattinson’s side during the recent press tour for his newest film, Good Time.

Last week, Pattinson made headlines when he was spotted having dinner in Los Angeles with Katy Perry and a group of friends. A source close to the Twilight actor told PEOPLE the two were “just friends.”

“They’re super cuddly always,” the insider said. “They’ve known each other forever.”

On The Howard Stern Show, Pattinson opened up about the online bullying twigs has dealt with since going public with Pattinson

“I mean basically, for whatever reason with Twilight – I don’t know whether it is a specific thing with the audience – there’s like a crack group of crazies that think every single decision you’re making is either creating some kind of conspiracy…” he said.

“So you kind of think, like, to protect it, I want to create a big boundary,” said Pattinson.

In general, he called deciding what to share about his life and what to keep private from fans “one of the most frustrating things in the world.”

Relationship status aside, Pattinson couldn’t help but chime in when Stern praised twigs, agreeing, “she’s amazing” and gushing that “she’s like super talented.”