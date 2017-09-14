A History of Fergie & Josh’s Relationship — and the Sweetest Things They’ve Ever Said About Each Other

2009

However, newlywed bliss was short-lived for the couple: Nicole Forrester, an exotic dancer in Atlanta — where Duhamel had been filming his latest movie — went public with claims that she had sex with the actor in a tabloid story. A rep for Duhamel denied the claim, saying: "This is not the first, nor will it be the last, time that a stripper was paid a large amount of money to sell a false story about a celebrity. This story is absolutely ridiculous.”

But Forrester continued talking, giving a detailed interview to an Atlanta radio station, in which she recounted the story of the night of their alleged encounter. She said that he came by, didn't give his name, and she gave him a dance. A few days later, he supposedly contacted her again and they met up at a hotel in Atlanta, where they slept together. The strip club's manager confirmed Forrester's story.

A source told PEOPLE that Fergie was upset by the talk. “She’s certainly disappointed with all the rumors about cheating," the source said. "It hurts. They’re both very devoted to each other so they’ll work through whatever issues they have, but it’s not easy."

Forrester later apologized to Fergie, saying: “I thought, ‘Nobody’s gonna find out. It’s not gonna hurt anybody.' I’m sorry that I didn’t think of it like I think of it now."