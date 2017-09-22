Fergie and Josh Duhamel Were 'Leading Separate Lives for a Long Time' Before Announcing Split, Says Insider

Fergie and Josh Duhamel‘s split came as a shock to many, but some who know them best say they had been traveling down different paths for a while.

“They have been leading separate lives for a long time,” a music insider says of Fergie, 42, and Duhamel, 44, in PEOPLE’s latest issue.

The famous duo, who have a 4-year-old son Axl, announced that they were ending their eight-year marriage on Thursday, saying in a joint statement, “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year.”

As for the reasons behind the split, the music insider says, “She wants to be out on the road doing her thing, while he is more chill. They clashed for a long time before they did anything about it.”

Just days after announcing the split, Fergie took the stage to perform at the Rock in Rio Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday. The former Black Eyed Peas singer sported a risqué black and white ensemble for the concert, with her boots reading Double Dutchess, the name of her visual album due to drop Friday.

Her last solo album, The Dutchess, hit shelves in 2006.

On Thursday, Duhamel was spotted out for the first time following the announcement of their separation and was noticeably not wearing his wedding ring.

The actor took a walk through a hiking trail in Brentwood, California, wearing a blue hat, black shirt and jeans.

In their joint statement regarding the split, they promised “to give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”