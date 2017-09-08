Julianne Moore, Jennifer Aniston & More Female Celebs Get Real About Aging in Hollywood

SUSAN SARANDON

Sarandon says that not relying on looks in one's younger years can help with aging in Hollywood. Playing Bette Davis in this year's Feud: Bette and Joan, the actress revealed that she gained a deeper understanding of the struggle women went through as they got older in Hollywood decades prior. But Davis, she said, was never called a "beauty," and had to stand on her talent alone. "Bette was never considered beautiful," she told PEOPLE. "From the very first moment she went to Hollywood, she overheard someone say, ‘Who would want to have her in the picture?’ They tried to bleach her hair and do things to her, but she was just the odd woman out. But that meant she had an advantage because she uglified herself even when she was younger. It’s easier to be a character actor and age and continue to work. I think I’ve benefited from being a character actor in the same way.”