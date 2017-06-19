From The Rock to the Kardashian Krew: Stars' Sweetest Father's Day Snaps
Celeb dads had the best time celebrating their big day
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
More
1 of 28
THE ROCK
"As busy and complex as my life is, these simple core moments with my ohana will always be my anchor for balance and gratitude," The Rock wrote on a pic with daughter Jasmine. Later in the day he paid tribute to his teen daughter Simone, writing, "I'm so proud to call her my daughter and so grateful that my influence as the #1 man in her life (for now)."
2 of 28
ADAM LEVINE
"Happy first Father's Day, you are EVERYTHING to us. I'm so proud of the kind of dad and husband you are. I can't do life without you!!! Luckiest girls alive," Behati Prinsloo wrote on Instagram of this pic with Papa and baby Dusty.
3 of 28
NICK LACHEY
"I've said it before... you are the reason for EVERYTHING good in my life. But also, you are "our" EVERYTHING," Vanessa Lachey wrote in a post to her husband, with pics of their three kids Camden, Brooklyn and Phoenix. "Thank You for your unconditional magical Love! We LOVE You to the moon and back and back again! Happy Father's Day, Daddy!!!"
4 of 28
DEAN MCDERMOTT
"Grateful for the man who has made me a mommy 5 times," Tori Spelling shared on Instagram next to a pic of her husband with new baby Beau. "#happyfathersday@imdeanmcdermott You are an incredible father! My #babydaddy #papabear#blessed @monarchbresort"
5 of 28
JOEL MADDEN
"Our dad. Our love. Our life. You are the best @JoelMadden #HappyFathersDay," wrote Nicole Richie of a shot of her husband with son Sparrow.
6 of 28
KANYE WEST
"Happy Father's Day," was all Kim Kardashian West needed to say of this shot of West and son Saint.
7 of 28
KANYE WEST (AGAIN!)
She also shared a snap of West cuddling with daughter North, adding, "Thank you for being such a good dad to our babies!"
8 of 28
NEIL PATRICK HARRIS
The actor's Father's Day post was enough to make any parent tear up: Being a parent is the single most challenging thing I've ever done/continue to do, but it's also far and away the greatest joy in my life. It has given me purpose, taught me patience, and expanded my heart. Thanks, @dbelicious, for taking the journey of two lifetimes with me. #grateful"
9 of 28
ERIC JOHNSON
Jessica Simpson didn't need a caption for her tribute to her husband, father to the pair's children Maxwell and Ace.
10 of 28
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
In honor of JT's big day, wife Jessica Biel wrote, "to my beloved husband, my adventure companion, my road dog, who works tirelessly for THIS family and gives of himself energetically and spiritually every day, I am eternally grateful for you and your love. As Silas likes to say, "you are so much cool." I love you to the moon and back. Your adoring wife, Me"
11 of 28
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE (AGAIN!)
JT repaid the favor, posting a photo collage of his own. "These 2 angels... The greatest gift I've ever known. And, the reason I won't EVER STOP," he wrote. "Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads out there! Hope you are enjoying! #Howearlyistooearlyforafathersdaybeer"
12 of 28
GAVIN ROSSDALE
Hanging with sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, the rocker kept it short and sweet: "HAPPY FATHER'S DAY PEOPLE"
13 of 28
MICHAEL STRAHAN
The Good Morning America anchor used the holiday to tell his children how "fortunate" he is to be a part of their lives.
14 of 28
WILL KOPELMAN
Drew Barrymore had daughters Frankie and Olive bake their dad a cake for the big day. "Decorations were not fancy as much as from the heart," she wrote.
15 of 28
JAMES VAN DER BEEK
"Never been broken more wide open than when I became a father. Never been more vulnerable, more tired, more overwhelmed... and never been happier," the actor shared on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the men out there blessed enough to be called Dad. And to all the hopeful & expectant fathers out there... may the force be with you. You'll expand in ways you never thought possible, and it's the f*cking best. #happyfathersday #sleepwhenyoucan"
16 of 28
MICHAEL PHELPS
The swimmer and son Boomer spent Father's Day as most dads do: watching golf!
17 of 28
BILL RANCIC
"They don't get better than you," Giuliana Rancic wrote to her husband. "Happy Father's Day from me and Duke, my love."
18 of 28
MIKE CAUSSIN
Jana Kramer penned a sweet letter to her estranged husband on Instagram, writing, “We may not have the perfect fairytale love story but what is perfect between us is our little girl. Happy Father’s Day to Jolie’s daddy. There’s one thing we can for sure always agree on … you’re an amazing father and she’s so lucky to have you.”
19 of 28
BARACK OBAMA
“Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they’ll always be your little girls. We love you,” Michelle Obama captioned a shot shared to Twitter and Instagram of the former POTUS with daughters Sasha, left, and Malia.
20 of 28
JASON SUDEIKIS
Fiancée Olivia Wilde brought sweetness and silliness to her Father's Day post: Happy Fathers Day to this wonderful person, who is not only an amazing (loving, fun, kind, wise) dad, but also an incredible partner, who has made it possible for this mama to chase her dreams, always cheering her on, even when her mom-guilt hits hard. That's love. Otis, Daisy, and I are so very lucky. (also... DILF.) #sorrynotsorry"
21 of 28
NICK CANNON
Ever the pleasant co-parent, Mariah Carey posted this for ex Cannon: Happy father's day daddy, we love you!! - Rocky & RoeRoe @nickcannon #HappyFathersDay"
22 of 28
TOM BRADY
The footballer spent the day in China with his oldest son, Jack.
23 of 28
TOM BRADY (AGAIN!)
With Tom out of town, wife Gisele Bundchen shared a cute pic of the dad with all three of his kids, writing, "There is nothing better than being with you. We miss you and love you so much! Happy Father's day!!"
24 of 28
MARCO PEREGO
"You You You... Forever You," Zoe Saldana wrote to husband Marco Perego. "Thank you for being the best father in the world for your sons." The two are parents to twins Cy and Bowie and new baby Zen.
25 of 28
THE KARDASHIAN MEN
Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner used Instagram to pay tribute to several of the dads in the family, including late husband Robert Kardashian (with daughters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney), son-in-law Kanye West (with daughter North), son Rob Kardashian (with daughter Dream) and Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick (with son Mason).
26 of 28
TIM WEATHERSPOON
"I am SO proud of you for so many reasons, and one of them being the amazing Father you are to our son [Titan]," Kelly Rowland wrote to her husband on Instagram. "He admires and loves you so much, as do I! #happyfathersday WEAREBLESSED"
27 of 28
DAVID CASPE
"Happy Father's Day to a man among men," pregnant Casey Wilson wrote to her husband, carrying son Max. "I love you to pieces."
28 of 28
LIAM PAYNE
For the former One Direction singer's first Father's Day, girlfriend Cheryl wrote, "Happy 1st Father's Day Liam.. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you"
See Also
More
More
14 Reasons Why 2017 Officially Belongs to Paris Jackson
Get Ready to Feel Old: 7 Former Child Stars You Probably Forgot Are Married
Miles Teller Charged with Public Intoxication in San Diego
Bob Barker 'Doing Fine' After Falling and Hitting His Head at Home
Animal House's Stephen Furst: His Heartbreaking, Inspiring Battle with Diabetes Before Death at 63