Celebrity
Our Favorite Photos from All the Fast & Furious Premieres
It’s been 16 years since the franchise’s first film debuted, and in that time the cast has faced a lot of adventures, a few major tragedies – and a whole lotta red carpets. Let’s take a Fast look back
Posted on
More
10 Former Disney Channel Stars Sound Off on the Experience: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
How Heath Ledger’s Legacy Is Nurturing the Next Generation of Dreamers
1 of 13
THE FAST AND THE FURIOUS
It was June 2001 and the four stars at the Los Angeles premiere were some relative unknowns – Jordana Brewster, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel. Just a guess here, but at that moment, they likely had no idea just how big their sexy street-racing flick was about to become.
2 of 13
2 FAST, 2 FURIOUS
Exactly two years later at the second film's premiere, it was clear that the formula of hot guys (hello, Tyrese Gibson!) plus hot cars equaled summer blockbuster status.
3 of 13
THE FAST AND THE FURIOUS: TOKYO DRIFT
The film's third installment gave its leading ladies and men a break, taking the film all the way to Tokyo and introducing a younger cast that included rapper Bow Wow, who was only 19 when he hit the film's June 2006 Los Angeles premiere.
4 of 13
FAST & FURIOUS
Thankfully the entire original crew returned for the April 2009 edition, giving us more adorable Hollywood premiere pics.
5 of 13
FAST FIVE
The April 2011 film brought a hot new cast member – Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (a.k.a.) – and a major premiere in sexy Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
6 of 13
FAST FIVE
Laughing about how much money they're making? How awesome they are? Either way it's clear at this point the cast was having a blast.
7 of 13
FAST & FURIOUS 6
London played host to this particular premiere in May 2013; the following weekend, the film would gross more than $97 million worldwide, the biggest opening in the franchise's history.
8 of 13
FAST & FURIOUS 6
Though fun, it'd also prove sad: It was the last F&F premiere Paul Walker would attend, as he died six months later in a car crash.
9 of 13
FURIOUS 7
Because is it really an action movie without Jason Statham? The tough Brit joined the gang in Fast & Furious 6 and played an even bigger role at the latest premiere in L.A. on April 1, 2015.
10 of 13
FURIOUS 7
At the 2015 premiere, the mood was somewhat subdued – missing Walker weighed on many of the cast members' minds, as this film was his last – but it was also a celebration of his (and his costars') work. "It's bittersweet," his brother Cody told PEOPLE, "but I think Paul would be proud."
11 of 13
THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS
The spring of 2017 welcomed the franchise's eighth movie, which gained lots of buzz during filming thanks to a supposed feud between stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel. But before opening day, Vin Diesel cleared the air, telling USA Today, "I don't think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way. I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don’t think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he's Uncle Dwayne."
12 of 13
THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS
Franchise mainstays Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel and Ludacris were of course back, and happier than ever at the movie's N.Y.C. premiere on April 8. Jason Staham, Elsa Pataky, Michelle Rodriguez, Luke Evans and Kurt Russell are also returning — though The Fate of the Furious is the first F&F film that doesn't include Walker.
13 of 13
THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS
Some new familiar faces joined the old guard, too: namely Scott Eastwood and Charlize Theron.
See Also
More
10 Former Disney Channel Stars Sound Off on the Experience: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
How Heath Ledger’s Legacy Is Nurturing the Next Generation of Dreamers
More
PEOPLE's Most Beautiful: A Look Back at the Covers
Tyrese Shares How The Fate of the Furious Will Pay Tribute to Paul Walker, Plus More Celeb News
Remembering Paul Walker Role by Role (PHOTOS)
10 Former Disney Channel Stars Sound Off on the Experience: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
How Heath Ledger’s Legacy Is Nurturing the Next Generation of Dreamers