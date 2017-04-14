THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS

The spring of 2017 welcomed the franchise's eighth movie, which gained lots of buzz during filming thanks to a supposed feud between stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel. But before opening day, Vin Diesel cleared the air, telling USA Today, "I don't think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way. I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don’t think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he's Uncle Dwayne."