11 Times Fans Had Zero Chill Around Their Favorite Celebrities

And we don’t blame them

By @gracegavilanes

WHEN SUSAN MONAGHAN WAS A FEW INCHES AWAY FROM BEYONCÉ & JAY-Z

"I was like, 'Oh, my God!'" the New Jersey resident told the Boston Globe, recalling the realization that she was inches away from music's most influential power couple, who were headed to a 2018 pre-Grammys bash. "I looked at her and all I could think was, 'No one is going to believe me. No one is going to believe me.'"

WHEN THIS GIRL BROKE DOWN IN FRONT OF ZENDAYA IN 2017

Really, is there a more appropriate response when coming face to face with your idol?

WHEN A FAN WAS SANDWICHED BETWEEN HUGH JACKMAN & TARON EGERTON

And got to take a selfie with the actors in 2016, no less! 

WHEN A FAN GOT A KISS FROM KATE MARA

We imagine this fan kept repeating "keep your cool, keep your cool" to himself during the sweet 2015 meet-cute.

WHEN A FAN SCREAMED AT PRINCE HARRY & PRINCE WILLIAM IN 2013

Proof seeing the royal family out and about is like seeing a unicorn frolic through a farmers market.

WHEN THIS GIRL HYSTERICALLY CRIED ON CIARA

Even Angela Simmons was taken aback by Ciara's flawless presence on a 2013 BET's 106 & Park appearance.

WHEN THIS KID CHEESED REAL HARD WHEN MEETING PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

The young fan couldn't hide his admiration for the former Commander in Chief, who was visiting Dublin in 2011.

WHEN ALEXANDER SKARSGARD KEPT THIS FAN ON HER TOES IN 2011 

She is all of us.

WHEN THIS GUY INTERVIEWED QUEEN BEY AT TRL IN 2006

Hey, eyes up here.

WHEN THIS WOMAN TRIED TO ASK GEORGE CLOONEY A QUESTION

She was also equipped with her trusty camcorder (it was 2005, after all!) to capture the moment at the Venice Film Festival.

WHEN NICK CARTER ARRIVED AT TRL IN 2005 — AND HIS FANS WENT WILD

It's really that easy, gentleman ... if you're a member of the Backstreet Boys, of course.

