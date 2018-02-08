WHEN SUSAN MONAGHAN WAS A FEW INCHES AWAY FROM BEYONCÉ & JAY-Z

"I was like, 'Oh, my God!'" the New Jersey resident told the Boston Globe, recalling the realization that she was inches away from music's most influential power couple, who were headed to a 2018 pre-Grammys bash. "I looked at her and all I could think was, 'No one is going to believe me. No one is going to believe me.'"